Ask A Cop: How do I transfer the title to my vehicle to another?

One of my colleagues suggested this week’s topic and I think it’s a great one. The topic: transferring the ownership of a motor vehicle.
Law enforcement officers are often asked questions about purchasing vehicles from people on Facebook or from an acquaintance. The DMV has very specific requirements for these person to person sales and great information to be aware of if you are going to participate in one of these transactions.
To transfer ownership of a motor vehicle, motorboat, ATV or minibike, all names that appear on the certificate of title must sign off in the seller’s section of the title. If there are any open liens, they must be released by the lienholder and county official on the face of the title prior to reassignment of the title to the new owner.
The seller is responsible for completing the odometer certification section of the title.
The seller must also provide the buyer with a bill of sale or a completed Nebraska Department of Revenue Form 6 – Nebraska Sales/Use Tax and Tire Fee Statement for Motor Vehicle And Trailer Sales. (NOTE: Nebraska Department of Revenue Form 6 is not available for download from the Department of Motor Vehicles website. It may be obtained by contacting the Nebraska Department of Revenue or any county treasurer.)
The buyer’s name, address and signature must appear in the purchaser’s section of the title. This must be done at the time of purchase. If the seller has signed off on a title and the purchaser’s information is not completed the title is considered open. An “Open Title” is a violation of the law and will be confiscated by the county official, the DMV or law enforcement.
When transferring ownership, spouses cannot sign as an agent for one another.
With most Nebraska certificates of title, the seller, purchaser and odometer sections will appear in the lower half on the face of the title. On some older certificates of title, these sections will appear on the back.
Make sure that you read the title carefully before making any marks. If a signature is placed in the wrong place or an alteration of any kind is made, the title is mutilated and the seller will be required to obtain a duplicate title before the sale can proceed.
A title must be obtained by the buyer within 30 days of the date of purchase.
Application for title is made with an application for certificate of title and presented to a county treasurer along with the appropriate $10 titling fee. The county treasurer then issues a title to the new owner.
The DMV website has a bill of sale form which you can print and fill out. The form includes the date of the sale, buyer and seller names, purchase price, vehicle year, make, model, and VIN. For additional information or to utilize the bill of sale form, visit dmv.nebraska.gov.
Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.