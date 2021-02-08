ASK A COP: How fast do I need to be driving over the speed limit to be stopped?

Q. How fast over posted speed limit are you allowed to go before you stop me?

A. In reality, you could be stopped for any amount over the posted speed limit. However, most police academies and departments acknowledge the fact that speedometers can vary within a few miles per hour. That being said, most officers won’t stop you unless you are a few over the posted limit. There is no steadfast rule stating you cannot stop a vehicle unless they are going more than five over the posted speed limit.

Should you get the ticket when you drive 50 miles per hour in 45 miles per hour road?

Most departments let the individual officer use their discretion on whether to issue a warning or citation. Again, speedometers can vary so I’m not a big fan of issuing a citation for five over.

Regarding citations, the amount you are over the limit dictates the amount of the fine. One to five mph is the lowest bracket, which is a $10 fine plus court costs. The next bracket (6-10 mph) jumps from $10 to $25. From there the fines increase significantly with 35 and over being a $300 fine plus court costs. Keep in mind: fines are increased for speeding violations in certain areas such as construction zones and school zones.

Q. Is it illegal to go through a yellow light?