ASK A COP: I didn’t have my license plate tags on. Why was I stopped?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. I was pulled over for expired license plate tags but my registration was up to date I just didn’t have the tags on. Why did I get stopped?
A. We received a variety of questions regarding this same topic within the last week but answering this one should clear up the others too. Let’s start by looking at the requirement for vehicle registration within the state of Nebraska.
No motor vehicle shall be operated or parked on the roadways of Nebraska unless the vehicle is registered in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Registration Act. This also requires trailers (being towed or parked on the roadways) to be appropriately registered.
When you purchase a vehicle, you have a 30-day period before you are required to register the vehicle. If you purchase the vehicle through a dealer, you will likely be issued in-transits which have the expiration date printed or written on them. Homemade in-transits are not lawful so if you purchase a vehicle from another person not associated with a dealership, your vehicle won’t have plates or in-transits during this time. A vehicle with no license plates or in-transits is likely to be stopped by law enforcement.
If you are stopped, you will be required to produce your driver’s license, proof of financial responsibility, and documentation pertaining to the ownership of the vehicle. So long as your documentation shows you are still within your 30-day window, you won’t receive a citation but be mindful you may be stopped again if you continue to drive around without plates or in-transits.
As for a person who has already registered their vehicle or trailer, if your registration tags are expired you can be stopped for this as well. In the question above, the reader indicates their registration had been updated but the old tags were on the plates. Law enforcement encounters this situation quite often. While it’s great you updated your registration, not securing the new tags to the license plate doesn’t really do you a whole lot of good. You are still required to display the appropriate tags so do yourself a favor and just put them on as soon as you acquire them.
On the other hand, if your registration is truly expired you will likely receive a citation. Within the city of Scottsbluff there are a few ways you can resolve that citation. One option would be to pay by waiver which means you would go in and pay a fine and court cost before the court date listed on the citation. The second option would be to appear in court on the date listed on your citation. The third (and best option if you ask me) is to update the registration within 10 days of the citation and take the citation and your new registration into the Simmons Olsen Law Firm (City Prosecutor) and the citation will be dismissed.
One final note, on a traffic stop the other day a gentleman commented he thought law enforcement wasn’t allowed to stop people for expired registration due to the Governor’s Executive Order. Just a reminder, that order covered the time frame of March 1, 2020- Aug. 31, 2020. Since the order has been lifted, there is no longer a special grace period for these violations.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!