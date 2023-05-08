Sgt. Philip Eckerberg is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. He answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Can you be cited for shoplifting if you simply forgot or missed checking out an item at a self-checkout?

The short answer is yes, you could be cited for shoplifting in that scenario; however, like everything in life, the full answer is a lot more complicated.

First, let's take a look at the shoplifting laws. In Scottsbluff, we enforce both city ordinance and state statute when we get shoplifting complaints. The value of the items and the prior record of the defendant are what guides us as to which law to use.

The city ordinance is found in 13-2-2 Theft by Shoplifting:

(A) It shall be unlawful for any person to commit a theft by shoplifting. A person commits a theft by shoplifting when he or she, with the intent of appropriating merchandise to his or her own use without paying for the same, or to deprive the owner of possession of such property or its retail value, in whole or in part, does any of the following:

(1) Conceals or takes possession of the goods or merchandise of any store or retail establishment;

(2) Alters the price tag or other price marking on goods or merchandise of any store or retail establishment;

(3) Transfers the goods or merchandise of any store or retail establishment from one container to another;

(4) Interchanges the label or price tag from one item of merchandise with a label or price tags for another item of merchandise; or

(5) Causes the cash register or other sales recording device to reflect less than the retail price of the merchandise.

(B) A violation of any provision of this section is a Class I violation.

The scenario mentioned in the question would be covered in #5 above. You would cause the cash register to read zero by not scanning the item. Intent is one of the elements of the offense so every case would be handled on its own merits.

A police officer will be looking to see if one small low cost product fell through the cracks and did not get scanned. Did the person forget to scan the case of water underneath the cart, but scanned and paid for everything else? Were multiple items not scanned? Has the person “forgotten” to scan items in the past? Was the “forgotten” item something large and hard to miss or was it something very expensive? As mentioned in item #1 above, was the item concealed?

I have also been asked if retail employees can detain you and the answer is yes. Nebraska Revised Statutes 29-402.01 says that with probable cause, a retailer can “take the person into custody and detain him in a reasonable manner for a reasonable length of time.”

To avoid forgetting to scan an item and being falsely accused, develop a system for yourself where you put the scanned items into a bag and don’t put scanned items back in the cart until it is empty. If you have a lot of items, have someone get a second cart for you to transfer the scanned items into. Don’t push your cart full of unpaid items past the checkouts or we may be getting to meet each other in person.