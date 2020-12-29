ASK A COP: Is it illegal to ignore traffic direction?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. When an officer is directing traffic in an intersection that is controlled by a working traffic light, we should obey the officer, right?

A. Yes. Law enforcement officers and persons authorized by the department have the authority to regulate and control traffic at the intersections or crossings. It shall be such person’s duty to direct the movement of traffic at such intersection or crossing in such a manner as will facilitate traffic and prevent congestion and accidents.

Q. In the case that just occurred recently in Scottsbluff where the temporary 4-way stop signs had not been removed and the traffic lights were working again, what should the drivers heed — the temporary stop signs or the now-working lights?

In my opinion, as drivers approach this unusual situation, they should slow down, drive defensively, communicate with other drivers visually, and use common sense, which, in Scottsbluff-level traffic, would prevent an accident. What’s the legal scoop on this?