ASK A COP: Is it illegal to ignore traffic direction?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. When an officer is directing traffic in an intersection that is controlled by a working traffic light, we should obey the officer, right?
A. Yes. Law enforcement officers and persons authorized by the department have the authority to regulate and control traffic at the intersections or crossings. It shall be such person’s duty to direct the movement of traffic at such intersection or crossing in such a manner as will facilitate traffic and prevent congestion and accidents.
Q. In the case that just occurred recently in Scottsbluff where the temporary 4-way stop signs had not been removed and the traffic lights were working again, what should the drivers heed — the temporary stop signs or the now-working lights?
In my opinion, as drivers approach this unusual situation, they should slow down, drive defensively, communicate with other drivers visually, and use common sense, which, in Scottsbluff-level traffic, would prevent an accident. What’s the legal scoop on this?
A. This is an excellent question. More often than not these situations are pretty well avoided (thankfully) but in this situation I would agree with your inkling to approach in a reasonable manner. In the scenario outlined, the permanent traffic lights would supersede the temporary stop signs. It would also be a great idea to contact the communications center if you happened to experience a situation like this because it may be that the lights returned to normal functioning on their own and the appropriate entities are unaware.
You are also correct in saying drivers are to follow the direction of the officers present at an intersection rather than the traffic light. Often you will see officers directing traffic within intersections for a variety of reasons; a motor vehicle accident, the lights have malfunctioned, or a funeral procession is going through.
What people often forget or maybe don’t realize is that drivers have to obey the traffic signal orders given by crossing guards and Community Emergency Response Team members just the same as you would law enforcement officers.
Q. Is it illegal to drive through a funeral procession? If so, why?
A. Yes, it is a violation of city ordinance not to mention just pretty rude in general. It’s difficult to understand how someone can be in such a hurry that stopping for a funeral procession for a few minutes would be an inconvenience to them.
The ordinance specifically says no vehicle shall be driven through a funeral procession or cortège except with the permission of a police officer. The exceptions listed are: Police Department, Fire Department and ambulances responding to emergency calls or vehicles carrying United States mail.