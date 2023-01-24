 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask a Cop

Ask a Cop: Is it illegal to take someone's dog?

Q. I am always seeing people talk on social media about taking dogs that they feel are abused, such as not having water or shelter or other situations. Is it illegal to just take someone’s dog? I see some people argue that they are considered property and you can’t take them.

ASK A COP: Weeds, trash and power tools

Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

A. Yes, it is illegal to take someone else’s dog even in the scenario you are describing. While many people consider their pets to be more like family than anything, the legal system does recognize dogs as property and the situation would be treated as a theft. The appropriate course of action if you believe an animal is not properly being cared for would be to contact an animal control officer or your local law enforcement agency if Animal Control is unavailable.

Both Animal Control and law enforcement officers have the ability to seize animals for numerous reasons. Nebraska statute allows a law enforcement officer to impound an animal if they believe the animal has been abandoned or is being cruelly neglected or cruelly mistreated. Generally, the county attorney’s office will be consulted to assure the officer’s actions are appropriate and justified. In some cases, a warrant may also be required for the impoundment.

Once an animal has been seized as a result of abuse or neglect, the owner does have a right to a hearing where a judge makes the final determination. If the court finds probable cause exists that an animal has been abandoned or cruelly neglected or mistreated, the court may:

Order immediate forfeiture of the animal by the owner or issue an order to the owner setting forth the conditions they must meet for the animal to be returned to their care.

The court must also determine who is responsible for paying the accumulated fees to care for the animal while the hearing was pending.

