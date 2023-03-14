Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. Each week, she answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Is there an ordinance that property owners must clear their walks and trim low hanging branches above sidewalks?

A. Yes, there are ordinance specifications for both sidewalk clearing and tree branches. The occupant or owner of any lot shall not allow snow, mud, or ice to remain on the adjacent sidewalk or permit any hardened trodden snow, sleet, ice, mud, slush, or other substance to remain upon such sidewalk. Failure to remove the snow or other substance can result in being declared a nuisance.

There are actually quite a few ordinances covering trees (20-7-1 through 20-7-35). The ordinances range from where you can plant trees (in accordance to street corners, fire hydrants, and lateral utilities) to at what point your tree will be deemed a hazard to public safety and you will be required to remove it all together.

Property owners have a duty to prune trees that are unsafe, injurious, or affected by insect or disease. Furthermore, tree branches near an alley or street need to be pruned so they do not obstructs lights and or intersections. Tree branches cannot interfere with private or public utilities (above or below ground).

Ordinance 20-7-22 addresses overhanging. The ordinance branches of trees abutting the right of way of a public street or alley shall be kept pruned in such a manner as not to obstruct light from any street light or view of any street intersection on the part of the operator of an approaching motor vehicle. Branches overhanging the sidewalk, alley, or portion of the street used by vehicles shall be kept pruned to a height not less than ten feet above the surface of the sidewalk and not less than twelve feet above the surface of each portion of the street and of alley’s. Branches in violation of these guidelines would be declared to be a nuisance.

Trees or branches interfering with a utility, sewer, water, or gas line or other public improvements situated in the right of way of a street or alley may also be deemed a nuisance. The same goes for an owner allowing or maintaining a dead or diseased tree within the right of way of streets within the city limits.

If trees on your property are deemed a hazard to public safety for any of the above mentioned reasons, a notice will be delivered informing you of the violation as well as a date it needs to be resolved by.

The date shall not be less than thirty days after receipt of the notice. The recipient may request a hearing before the City Council. If no hearing is requested and the issue is not resolved within the specified time frame, the city may have the work completed and in the end the property owner would be financially responsible for the work.