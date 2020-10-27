ASK A COP: It’s official. Winter weather is here.

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. What does “driving too fast for conditions” mean?
Too fast for conditions falls under the basic speed rule which states “no person shall drive a vehicle on a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing.”
A. Really, it just comes down to driving at a safe and appropriate speed for present weather or road conditions. Be extra cautious when approaching intersections, railroad crossings, curves, hillcrests, winding roadways, etc. Just because the posted speed limit may be 30 mph doesn’t mean that speed is always suitable for the location.
The general safety and well-being of yourself and others should be enough to drive with extra caution during less than ideal weather conditions but if not, the fine for a first offense is $100 plus court costs. Subsequent offenses can cost upwards of $300.00 plus court costs.
Q. If your vehicle gets stuck in the snow and you leave it overnight, can it be towed?
This is an issue that came up during the snow storm over the weekend and will continue to be relevant through the winter months. Depending on the location, it is possible your vehicle may be towed if it is deemed an immediate hazard.
A. If you would find yourself in a situation where your vehicle becomes stuck or disabled and you do not have the means to move it right away, I would urge you to contact the communications center and let them know where your vehicle is and how to get ahold of you if need be. Then, if the vehicle would become an issue before you were able to move it, your information could be relayed to the responding officer and arrangements could be made to move it rather than just immediately towing it.
A few reminders for snow routes and snow removal;
The occupant or owner of any lot shall not allow snow, mud, or ice to remain on the adjacent sidewalk. Sidewalks should be cleaned five hours after the storm ends or by 8:30 a.m. if the storm occurs at night.
No person shall allow any motor vehicle to remain parked on any portion of the snow emergency route until the snow emergency order is terminated by the city manager.
Emergency snow routes in Scottsbluff are: South Beltline from east city limits to West Overland, Avenue I from South Beltline to Highway 26, Avenue B from South Beltline to 42nd Street, 21st Avenue from Seventh Street to Highway 26, 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue, 20th Street from South Beltline to 21st Avenue, East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue, and West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline.
Stay warm and drive safe.
