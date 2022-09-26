Ask A Cop: Licensing your vehicle

Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department answers questions submitted by readers each week.

Q. I’ve seen a lot of out of state plates in my neighborhood. When you move, how much time do you have to get new plates on your vehicle?

A. Non-residents who own a vehicle that is properly licensed in their home state and displays the appropriate license plates may operate the vehicle for 30 days without registering the vehicle or paying any fees. After being present in the state of Nebraska for 30 or more days, they would be required to register the vehicle in Nebraska.

As with most things there are exceptions to this rule. The first exception is that of reciprocity. Nebraska has a cooperative exchange of rights and privileges with two other states: North Carolina and Wyoming. So long as the displayed plates are valid, the owner is not required to register the vehicle in Nebraska until those plates from their home state expire.

The next exception pertains to military personnel. Military personnel stationed at a military base or one of the recruiting centers in Nebraska and who have not established legal residence in Nebraska may continue to operate their vehicle with the current out of state plates or may obtain current Nebraska license plates. Legal residence is defined as the establishment of a permanent home, where the individual is habitually present and when they depart from said place their intent is to return. Registration to vote or payment of income tax within the state of Nebraska is considered evidence of the intent for said person to establish legal residence.

For non-resident military personnel, the following must be provided to the county treasurer in order to qualify for the issuance of plates as a non-resident status: A current Leave and Earnings Statement as well as legal evidence of ownership issued in their name or a certified copy of assigned foreign certificate of title, Nebraska certificate of title, manufacturer’s statement of origin, importer’s certificate, or license registration certificate.

Upon receipt of the proof mentioned above, military personnel are exempt from payment of motor vehicle tax.

Students are also part of an exception to this rule. Individuals who are attending school in Nebraska on a full time basis (minimum of 12 credit hours or certified as full time in a graduate program) and whose vehicles are currently registered in their home state do not have to register their vehicle in Nebraska.

For additional information, visit dmv.nebraska.gov.

To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org