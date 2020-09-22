ASK A COP: Looking for answers in Broadway racing

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. I have lived on north Broadway in Scottsbluff for 35 years. It’s a very nice neighborhood, a nice place to take a walk with your family or to stroll with your pet. Unfortunately, the traffic has become a nuisance and a safety issue making it dangerous for pedestrians on the sidewalks and a death wish if you try to cross Broadway.
It’s progressively worse every year. The street has become a favorite speedway for people especially on weekends, with very little to no law enforcement in sight. The speed limit is 35 mph which is never enforced; it’s a free for all and a fatality waiting to happen. The noise of screeching tires, drag racing, yelling, loud music, loud cars and obscenities being yelled out or even using bull horns is so loud that it’s impossible to sit out on our front porches or even able to watch TV in our homes. My neighbors and I have called the police numerous times to ask for police to patrol Broadway and, hopefully, to enforce the speed limit, but we’re lucky to get a patrol car to pass through once or twice while the drag racing, speeding, and deafening noise continues till 1 or 2 in the morning.
The Bluffs Middle School is also located on north Broadway. Awhile back a student was hit by a speeding pickup truck while he was trying to cross Broadway. The boy is lucky to be alive and is still recovering from his injuries and nothing changed, the speeding continues. A couple of SHS students were hit by cars in front of the high school on 27th Street. The speed limit on 27th was quickly lowered and traffic is monitored there. What has to happen before something is done with this issue?
A. Your frustration is understandable and your concerns are valid. Teenagers driving without due regard on cruise nights has been a problem for years and continues to be a problem despite enforcement efforts. When it comes to enforcement, patrol officers actually spend a lot of time on the cruise route particularly on Friday and Saturday nights. More warnings and citations are issued in that area than any other within the city on those nights.
There are definitely times where the officer presence may be low as calls for service take precedence over traffic enforcement. As for the lowering of the speed limit, that is not something controlled by law enforcement. The City Council has the authority to change the speed limits and I would recommend contacting them to see what steps you can take to help make a change.
What would you recommend as a resolution? For obvious reasons, we can’t guarantee a set amount of patrol officers in that area 24/7, but if officers are enforcing traffic as time allows, what more would you like to see done?
As always, suggestions on improvement are welcome.
