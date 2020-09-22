ASK A COP: Looking for answers in Broadway racing

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. I have lived on north Broadway in Scottsbluff for 35 years. It’s a very nice neighborhood, a nice place to take a walk with your family or to stroll with your pet. Unfortunately, the traffic has become a nuisance and a safety issue making it dangerous for pedestrians on the sidewalks and a death wish if you try to cross Broadway.

It’s progressively worse every year. The street has become a favorite speedway for people especially on weekends, with very little to no law enforcement in sight. The speed limit is 35 mph which is never enforced; it’s a free for all and a fatality waiting to happen. The noise of screeching tires, drag racing, yelling, loud music, loud cars and obscenities being yelled out or even using bull horns is so loud that it’s impossible to sit out on our front porches or even able to watch TV in our homes. My neighbors and I have called the police numerous times to ask for police to patrol Broadway and, hopefully, to enforce the speed limit, but we’re lucky to get a patrol car to pass through once or twice while the drag racing, speeding, and deafening noise continues till 1 or 2 in the morning.