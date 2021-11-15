ASK A COP: More questions about recreational vehicles on the roadway

Q. Can you have a boat, camper, trailer parked on the street if it is not hooked up to a any kind of vehicle? Can expired plates or non-running vehicles, boats, trailers, campers, etc. be parked on the streets in front of your home? I have known people who have been asked to move their things from the street. What happens if they don’t?
A. This seems to be a popular topic and reoccurring question. A few questions have been specific to Gering and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction which I don’t have the answers to. Each jurisdiction has it’s own set of regulations, so if you live outside of the city of Scottsbluff, I would encourage you to reach out to whichever law enforcement agency has jurisdiction in your area. Many agencies have websites so you can go online and read the actual ordinances.
As for the city of Scottsbluff, boats, campers and trailers do have to be attached to a power source if they are parked on the public street. If the boat, camper or trailer is properly licensed and attached to a power source, it is OK to park on the street and not considered a violation. As with anything, there are a few exceptions to the rule.
According to ordinance 20-6-15, construction trailers can be temporarily parked in the street so long as the owner has obtained a permit from Development Services.
The other exception pertains to Terrytown. While the Scottsbluff Police Department has jurisdiction over Terrytown, not all of the ordinances are the same. In regards to unattached trailers within Terrytown, parking is permitted so long as they are properly licensed and not illegally parked.
As far as the expired plates or non-running vehicles, those are prohibited from being parked on the public roadway. Each parking violation has its own specific time frame for how long the vehicle can remain parked there after being given a warning before additional enforcement action can be taken. Each notice will clearly indicate which vehicle is in question and exactly what the violation is. It will also note how long the owner has to correct the problem.
After the allotted amount of time has expired, the owner will be given a final opportunity to correct the violation. If the violation is still not corrected, not only can the owner be issued a citation but the vehicle can also be towed to police impound.
