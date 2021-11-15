ASK A COP: More questions about recreational vehicles on the roadway

Q. Can you have a boat, camper, trailer parked on the street if it is not hooked up to a any kind of vehicle? Can expired plates or non-running vehicles, boats, trailers, campers, etc. be parked on the streets in front of your home? I have known people who have been asked to move their things from the street. What happens if they don’t?

A. This seems to be a popular topic and reoccurring question. A few questions have been specific to Gering and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction which I don’t have the answers to. Each jurisdiction has it’s own set of regulations, so if you live outside of the city of Scottsbluff, I would encourage you to reach out to whichever law enforcement agency has jurisdiction in your area. Many agencies have websites so you can go online and read the actual ordinances.

As for the city of Scottsbluff, boats, campers and trailers do have to be attached to a power source if they are parked on the public street. If the boat, camper or trailer is properly licensed and attached to a power source, it is OK to park on the street and not considered a violation. As with anything, there are a few exceptions to the rule.

According to ordinance 20-6-15, construction trailers can be temporarily parked in the street so long as the owner has obtained a permit from Development Services.