Q. Boom, boom, boom, at all times of the night, my neighbor drives by with his loud music blasting. Are there noise ordinances when it comes to car stereos? What about modifications like making a muffler be loud?

A. The city of Scottsbluff has a general noise ordinance stating, “It shall be unlawful to make, continue, or cause to be made or continued any excessive, unnecessary or unusually loud noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others, within the corporate limits of the City.” The ordinance notes exceptions made for those who obtain proper permits as well as police or fire officials responding to an emergency call.

Particular noises listed as examples are; animals, birds, miscellaneous pets, blowers, construction (between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.), loud vehicle defects (excessive grating, grinding, rattling, etc.), exhausts, horns, pile drivers, car stereos, steam whistles, engine brakes, shouting and other sound amplification devices. There are no specific hours when these noises are prohibited but rather the noise must be unnatural for the time, place and affect.

Another disturbance related ordinance is disorderly conduct which applies to people more so than vehicles. The ordinance outlines the unlawfulness of a person engaging in riotous, tumultuous or disorderly conduct; to take part in any disorderly assembly; to be an inmate of a disorderly house or attend or visit any such house; to fight by agreement or otherwise; to quarrel; to engage in lewd, indecent or lascivious behavior; or to do or engage in any other disorderly act or conduct tending to disturb the peace and quiet of the City.

Disorderly conduct includes threatening, abusive, or insulting conduct or behavior; language or other conduct or behavior which annoys and is uttered or engaged with intent to provoke a breach of the peace on the part of other persons present; loitering or other conduct which obstructs or interferes with the passage of persons upon a public street, avenue, road, alley, bridge, sidewalk, highway, or any public way or place used for the passage of persons, if the obstruction or interference continues or commences after the police have ordered the persons to desist or move on.