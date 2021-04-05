ASK A COP: Navigating school zones, railway crossings safely

Q. When do you have to come to a stop regarding a school bus?

A. According to Nebraska State Statute, upon meeting or overtaking, from the front or rear, any school bus on which the yellow warning signal lights are flashing, the driver of a motor vehicle shall reduce the speed of such vehicle to not more than 25 miles per hour, shall bring such vehicle to a complete stop when the school bus is stopped, the stop signal arm is extended, and the flashing red signal lights are turned on, and shall remain stopped until the flashing red signal lights are turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the school bus resumes motion.

This does not apply to approaching traffic in the opposite direction on a divided highway. Nor does it apply to approaching traffic when there is displayed a sign as provided in subsection 8 of the statute directing traffic to proceed. Subsection 8 states a school bus is parked in a designated school bus loading area which is out of the flow of traffic and is adjacent to a school site. When the school bus is parked on a roadway which possesses more than one lane of traffic flowing in the same direction (and which is adjacent to a school site), the bus driver shall engage only the hazard warning flasher lights when receiving or discharging pupils if a school busy loading area warning is displayed.