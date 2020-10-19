ASK A COP: Questions about trucks and Jake brakes in town

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. It is against city ordinances for trucks to use Jake brakes (engine brakes) within the city of Scottsbluff. Signs are posted at the entrances to the city. Trucks using these brakes on Highway 26 between Avenue I and 21st Avenue can be heard for miles. Why isn’t this ordinance enforced? As stated, you can hear them at great distances. If you are doing patrol and hear a truck at the west edge of the city limits using them, an officer should once in a while be able to intercept the truck and cite the driver. Don’t you think?
A. Violations heard/seen directly by an officer are more readily enforced by citation than those reported by a third party. If a complaint comes in to the communications center for a complaint such as an engine brake violation and the officer locates the truck, it is likely the driver will be made aware of the complaint, ordinance specifications, and be given a warning. If the officer witnesses the violation a citation versus warning is more likely to be issued.
How many citations for this violation have been issued in the last year?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to narrow down the exact amount of citations for the engine braking specifically. This is because the excessive noise/ unusually loud noise ordinance encompasses a variety of loud, disturbing, and unnecessary noises to include;
Animals, blowers, construction (between 7 p.m.-7 a.m.), exhausts, horns, loading (bales, boxes, crates, etc.), pile drivers, hammers, equipment, quiet zones, shouting, loud hollering, sound reproduction, and steam whistles.
Are there specific places trucks are not allowed to park?
Yes. Trucks are only allowed to park in truck parking zones. Permits may be granted allowing commercial vehicles to be parked at certain locations for the purposes of loading and/or unloading so long as the loading or unloading cannot reasonably be accomplished in another location. The permit specifies the place where the parking may occur and may also include further restrictions or conditions which are found reasonably necessary to avoid endangering the public safety or avoid traffic congestion.
More often than not, commercial vehicle parking complaints are specific to those parked in residential areas. City ordinance makes it unlawful for a commercial vehicle to be parked upon any public street within any residential zone of the City, except in a truck parking zone, for a period of time longer than two hours or between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following day.
This ordinance does not apply to commercial vehicles continuously engaged in loading/unloading freight, those belonging to the City or public utility so long as the vehicle is actually being used in the performance of its duties.
