ASK A COP: Questions about trucks and Jake brakes in town

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. It is against city ordinances for trucks to use Jake brakes (engine brakes) within the city of Scottsbluff. Signs are posted at the entrances to the city. Trucks using these brakes on Highway 26 between Avenue I and 21st Avenue can be heard for miles. Why isn’t this ordinance enforced? As stated, you can hear them at great distances. If you are doing patrol and hear a truck at the west edge of the city limits using them, an officer should once in a while be able to intercept the truck and cite the driver. Don’t you think?

A. Violations heard/seen directly by an officer are more readily enforced by citation than those reported by a third party. If a complaint comes in to the communications center for a complaint such as an engine brake violation and the officer locates the truck, it is likely the driver will be made aware of the complaint, ordinance specifications, and be given a warning. If the officer witnesses the violation a citation versus warning is more likely to be issued.

How many citations for this violation have been issued in the last year?