ASK A COP: Recent snow spurs questions

Q. If your vehicle breaks down during a snow storm, will it automatically get towed if you leave it on the side of the road?

A. Depending on the location, it is possible your vehicle may be towed if it is deemed an immediate hazard.

If you would find yourself in a situation where your vehicle becomes stuck or disabled and you do not have the means to move it right away, I would urge you to contact the communications center and let them know where your vehicle is and how to get ahold of you if need be. Then, if the vehicle would become an issue before you were able to move it, your information could be relayed to the responding officer and arrangements could be made to move it rather than just immediately towing it.

It is important to do everything you can to move the vehicle off on the shoulder of the road so it does not create a hazard for other motorists, especially when visibility is low. More often than not an officer will be able to help you push the car out of the way if need be.

Q. Even though I think you should slow down when there’s snow on the ground, do you have to?