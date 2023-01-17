Ask a Cop: Recovering stolen items

Q. I have a family member who was a victim of a crime. Their business was broken into and the items were stolen. While the case is pending, they were not able to recover their items because it was evidence. Is that normal? How long before they can recover their items? Do they have to wait until the case goes to trial?

A. This is a great question and while I’m sure the process feels very inconvenient, yes, it is normal for the items to be held until after the case is resolved. Generally speaking, departments are required to keep the evidentiary items until a case is dismissed or if the case goes to trial. They must keep the items for 45 days after sentencing to allow for the defendant to file an appeal.

Most items which are stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretenses, or are otherwise obtained unlawfully can be restored to the lawful owner at that point.

Certain items require an additional process before they can be released, although they still fit into that 45-day time frame. The most common item I can think of that would require some kind of additional process would be a firearm. So long as the firearm was not used in the commission of a crime and the owner is not a prohibited person, an order would be obtained to release the firearm back to the owner.

A prohibited person is someone who: has previously been convicted of a felony, is a fugitive from justice, is the subject of a current and validly issued domestic violence protection order, harassment protection order, or sexual assault protection order and is knowingly violating such order, is on probation pursuant to a deferred judgement for a felony or has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence within the last seven years.