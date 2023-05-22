It is currently the season for Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement wave. The Scottsbluff Police Department is participating again this year. It lasts until Sunday, June 4. Scottsbluff officers will be working overtime looking for all traffic violations and, specifically, seat belt violations.

I conducted a seat belt usage survey before the enforcement began and the results of the survey showed that the seat belt usage rate in Scottsbluff is 55.25%.

Scottsbluff City Ordinance 22-3-23 says “Except as provided in division (B) below, no driver shall operate a motor vehicle upon a highway or street in the city unless the driver and each front-seat occupant in the vehicle are wearing occupant protection systems, and all occupant protection systems worn are properly adjusted and fastened.”

State law 60-6,270 is almost the same. Both city ordinance and state seat belt laws can only be enforced as a secondary action when a citation is being issued for something else.

Child safety seats are required by Nebraska Revised Statute 60-6,627, which is a long section so I will summarize it. All children under the age of 8 need to be in the appropriate seat with children up to age 2 being required to be in a rear facing seat. Unlike the adult seatbelt law, child safety seats can be enforced as a primary violation. Fines for both violations are $25 plus court costs.

According to the U.S. DOT, the seat belt usage rate in Nebraska in 2021 was 81.2%. This puts Nebraska at fifth lowest usage rate in the nation. The Nebraska seat belt survey for 2021 did not include Scotts Bluff County; however, of the nine counties checked Buffalo County (Kearney area) was the lowest at 79.9%. If Scotts Bluff County had been included in the state survey, the usage rate would be much lower.

So why wear a seat belt? There were over 700 traffic accidents in Scottsbluff last year. The odds of you being involved in a traffic crash in Scottsbluff are fairly high, about one out of every 22 residents will be involved in an accident.

Accidents happen really quick, too. The impulse time of an accident averages 150 milliseconds, which is not enough time for you to react at all. In these 150 milliseconds your car will experience crush damage and go from whatever speed you are driving to zero. If you are not wearing a seat belt, your body will continue to travel at the same speed as the car until it hits something inside your car and then you will slow down to zero in 150 milliseconds. This sudden stop is what causes injuries.

Seat belts are designed to lengthen the impulse time and slow you down gradually, instead of suddenly. Airbags are designed to be a supplement to seat belts, not a replacement for them. It is less likely that you will be injured by the airbag or the impulse when wearing a seat belt.

I have always worn a seat belt when I get in a car. My parents made us wear them, even before it was a law. I am so used to wearing one that I don’t feel comfortable in a car without my seat belt on. It takes about three seconds to put a seat belt on and it can save you from spending unnecessary time, money and pain.