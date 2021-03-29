ASK A COP: Should I have a lawyer when I sign a citation?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. What’s the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony?
A. There are three classes of crimes; infractions, misdemeanors, and felonies. Infractions are a violation of any law which is not otherwise declared to be a misdemeanor or felony. Infractions are the lesser of the offenses and generally pertain to Nebraska Rules of the Road (traffic violations). Penalties for a traffic infraction conviction are; a $100 fine for the first offense, not more than a $200 fine for a second offense within a one-year period, and not more than $300 for a third and subsequent offense within a one year period.
A misdemeanor is a crime punishable by less than 12 months in jail in addition to fines, community service, etc. While more serious than an infraction, a misdemeanor is not considered as serious as a felony violation and carries a lesser penalty. An example of a misdemeanor charge would be disorderly conduct. Misdemeanors are separated into seven classes which have their own penalties. A Class I misdemeanor has no minimum, but has a maximum of not more than one-year imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine. A Class V misdemeanor has no minimum and the violation only carries a penalty of a $100 fine with no imprisonment. Driving under the influence has its own category which is specific to DUI/refusal violations.
Felonies are the most serious of the three offenses and come with hefty penalties. Felonies are divided into ten classes which, like misdemeanors, have their own guidelines. The penalties range in severity from a Class IV which has no minimum but a maximum of two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine. A Class I felony comes with the penalty of death.
Q. Should my lawyer be present when I sign a citation? Can I call my lawyer before answering questions?
A. If you are being issued a citation, the presence of your lawyer does not change anything. Signing a citation is not an admission of guilt in any way. It is simply an acknowledgment of the citation and a promise to appear in court or pay by waiver if applicable. That being said, a refusal to sign a citation is an arrestable offense.
In regards to calling your lawyer before answering questions, this is what Miranda Rights are all about. Miranda Rights are rooted in the Fifth Amendment and comprised of two parts; the person must be in custody and subject to questioning. So, when you are placed under arrest and are going to be questioned, the officer will read you Miranda Rights which explain that you in fact have the right to an attorney before being questioned.