ASK A COP: Should I have a lawyer when I sign a citation?

Felonies are the most serious of the three offenses and come with hefty penalties. Felonies are divided into ten classes which, like misdemeanors, have their own guidelines. The penalties range in severity from a Class IV which has no minimum but a maximum of two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine. A Class I felony comes with the penalty of death.

Q. Should my lawyer be present when I sign a citation? Can I call my lawyer before answering questions?

A. If you are being issued a citation, the presence of your lawyer does not change anything. Signing a citation is not an admission of guilt in any way. It is simply an acknowledgment of the citation and a promise to appear in court or pay by waiver if applicable. That being said, a refusal to sign a citation is an arrestable offense.

In regards to calling your lawyer before answering questions, this is what Miranda Rights are all about. Miranda Rights are rooted in the Fifth Amendment and comprised of two parts; the person must be in custody and subject to questioning. So, when you are placed under arrest and are going to be questioned, the officer will read you Miranda Rights which explain that you in fact have the right to an attorney before being questioned.