ASK A COP: Should I report a break-in?

I can see how someone would think it wasn’t a big deal because nothing was broken or missing. But it is a big deal if you think of the big picture. Maybe you aren’t missing items and your property isn’t damaged but how many others had their property damaged or stolen in your area that you don’t realize. Maybe you reporting the situation would be the puzzle piece law enforcement needed to connect a few dots and solve the case.

By you reporting situations like the one mentioned above it can help narrow down time frames and also shed light onto additional neighborhoods or areas that need canvassed for surveillance footage or possible witnesses.

Another thing to mention would be reporting suspicious people or vehicles. Often, law enforcement officers find out later that someone saw or heard something they didn’t report because they didn’t think it was important at the time or they assumed someone else in the area would report it if they didn’t.

If you see someone or something that looks out of the ordinary, don’t hesitate to call it in. Worst case scenario, the person or vehicle is contacted and the information is documented in case it would be relevant later on. You never know what officers may be working on and what puzzle piece they may be in search of to wrap up a case. Your information could be very important.

In case you are concerned about remaining anonymous when reporting information, you can always contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-7867.