ASK A COP: Should I report a break-in?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
I saw a post on Facebook about garages being broken in to. A few of my neighbors said someone had gone through their garages but didn’t call the police because nothing was missing. Is that something worth reporting?
Great question and, yes, it’s absolutely worth reporting for several reasons. First off, just because nothing is missing doesn’t necessarily mean there wasn’t a crime committed. In this instance, if someone wanders into your garage (let’s assume it’s unlocked) and goes through your property but doesn’t steal anything and doesn’t damage anything, there are still a couple of violations here.
One would be molesting property which is a Scottsbluff city ordinance. There’s a portion of the ordinance that reads, “or in any manner disturb or molest any property of another at any time.” I think you can articulate that walking into someone else’s garage and going through their property would fit.
Another possible criminal violation would be that of trespassing. Again under city ordinance you could apply the portion where it states, “it would be unlawful to enter or secretly remain in any building, occupied structure, or any separately secured or occupied portion thereof.”
I can see how someone would think it wasn’t a big deal because nothing was broken or missing. But it is a big deal if you think of the big picture. Maybe you aren’t missing items and your property isn’t damaged but how many others had their property damaged or stolen in your area that you don’t realize. Maybe you reporting the situation would be the puzzle piece law enforcement needed to connect a few dots and solve the case.
By you reporting situations like the one mentioned above it can help narrow down time frames and also shed light onto additional neighborhoods or areas that need canvassed for surveillance footage or possible witnesses.
Another thing to mention would be reporting suspicious people or vehicles. Often, law enforcement officers find out later that someone saw or heard something they didn’t report because they didn’t think it was important at the time or they assumed someone else in the area would report it if they didn’t.
If you see someone or something that looks out of the ordinary, don’t hesitate to call it in. Worst case scenario, the person or vehicle is contacted and the information is documented in case it would be relevant later on. You never know what officers may be working on and what puzzle piece they may be in search of to wrap up a case. Your information could be very important.
In case you are concerned about remaining anonymous when reporting information, you can always contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-7867.
