ASK A COP: Should you report suspected child abuse?

Q: What should you do if you think a child is being abused?

A. You should report it. How many times do we hear about a tragic situation where a child had been abused for months or years and friends and neighbors had suspicions but didn’t want to say anything. Say something. Fear of retaliation is often something brought up in situations where abuse is not reported. While that is an understandable concern, it really comes down to people looking out for other people and doing their part to keep children safe.

In addition to doing the right thing, there’s also a legal requirement pertaining to mandatory reporting on child abuse. Most often we think of mandatory reporters as doctors, teachers, and law enforcement which is true but those professionals are not the only people who have to make mandatory reports.