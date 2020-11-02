ASK A COP: Talking Trash

There are items which are prohibited from being placed into the solid waste disposal containers. Some of those items include; lead-acid batteries, waste oil, tires and household appliances.

It is also unlawful for a person to haul, transport, handle, or store solid waste within the city in a manner that would cause the waste to be strewn upon any street, alley, or private property while filling an approved container or removing solid waste from an approved container.

Another ordinance references the case of waste being thrown or scattered on any property by a motor vehicle. The driver of said motor vehicle would be held accountable.

Q. Is it illegal for people to remove things from dumpsters?

Yes, it is and there is a specific ordinance regarding the removal of solid waste. The ordinance states solid waste may not be removed or collected by any person, firm, or corporation other than the city, a person or entity authorized by the city, or the owner/occupant of the premises.

Q. Can a property owner be penalized if their properties are vacant?