ASK A COP: Talking Trash

Q. I have a question about people dumping their trash in dumpsters that they don’t pay for. The dumpster in our alley is regularly filled with trash by people in pick-ups that don’t live in the area. Is this illegal or just bad manners?
If we are talking about a couple of trash bags or something similar, unfortunately, as it stands, this practice is just bad manners. If someone is bringing a truck full of waste into the city and then dumping more than 15 pounds or one cubic yard, that can be addressed. If you are finding this to be a repetitive behavior and a big issue, I would encourage you to speak with a councilperson.
There are several ordinances regarding solid waste and nuisances that do relate to this topic. though, so let’s go over some of those.
Solid waste should only be disposed of in containers deemed appropriate by the city. An approved container is defined as a solid waste container designed for the mechanical dumping that is compatible with the dumping mechanism installed on the collection vehicles, a self-contained compactor containing unit with a capacity of 20 or more cubic yards and of a design which has been specifically approved by the city manager or designee, or some other container which is designed for use as a solid waste container and is constructed of plastic or galvanized metal, watertight, has a capacity not to exceed 32 gallons, and has specifically been approved by the city manager or designee.
There are items which are prohibited from being placed into the solid waste disposal containers. Some of those items include; lead-acid batteries, waste oil, tires and household appliances.
It is also unlawful for a person to haul, transport, handle, or store solid waste within the city in a manner that would cause the waste to be strewn upon any street, alley, or private property while filling an approved container or removing solid waste from an approved container.
Another ordinance references the case of waste being thrown or scattered on any property by a motor vehicle. The driver of said motor vehicle would be held accountable.
Q. Is it illegal for people to remove things from dumpsters?
Yes, it is and there is a specific ordinance regarding the removal of solid waste. The ordinance states solid waste may not be removed or collected by any person, firm, or corporation other than the city, a person or entity authorized by the city, or the owner/occupant of the premises.
Q. Can a property owner be penalized if their properties are vacant?
There is not a penalty per se just for owning a vacant property; it comes down to the condition of the property. A building or structure which is in such a dilapidated condition that it is unfit for human habitation, or kept in such an unsanitary condition that it is a menace to the health of people residing in the vicinity thereof, or presents a fire hazard in the vicinity where it is located would be considered a nuisance and there are enforceable actions that can be taken in that regard.
Editor's Note: Cpl. Brass will be on vacation. A column will not appear for the next two weeks.
