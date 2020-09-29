ASK A COP: What are my rights to defend myself in my home?

Ideally, a person would make every attempt to retreat from the situation and seek assistance from professionals. If retreating is not an option, be mindful of the three points above.

Now the use of deadly force is only justifiable in the following situations; the person is presented with a situation in which he/she believes deadly force is necessary to protect him/her against death, serious bodily harm, kidnapping, or sexual assault. Even in those situations, if a person knows they can avoid using deadly force by retreating or surrendering possession then they must do so.

Nebraska Statute 28-1410 covers the use of force for the purpose of protecting others. According to this statute, a person would be able to use force upon another person in order to protect a third party in several instances. If the person would be justified under 28-1409 in using such force to protect himself against the injury he believes to be threatened to the person whom he seeks to protect. Under the circumstances as the actor believes them to be, the person whom he seeks to protect would be justified in using such protective force and the person believes that his/her intervention is necessary for the protection of such other person.

The statute also points out; the use of force is not justifiable to resist an arrest being made by a peace officer, even if the person believes the arrest to be unlawful.