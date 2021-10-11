ASK A COP: What are the for 4-wheelers, ATVs on city streets?

Q. Are 4-wheelers allowed to be driven on public streets without plates or the rider wearing helmets?

A. ATV/UTV operators must possess a valid Class O driver’s license, show proof of insurance, and drivers and/or passengers of ATVs must wear an approved DOT helmet. Drivers or passengers in UTVs are not required to wear helmets.

ATV/UTV’s are considered “off road vehicles” and do not have to be registered. The on-road use is limited to what is set forth in Nebraska state statute. Both ATV and UTVs shall not be operated on any controlled access highway with more than two marked traffic lanes. The crossing of any controlled access highway with more than two marked traffic lanes is only permitted in certain situations.

Exceptions exist for; ATV’s being operated outside the corporate limits of a city/village if incidental to the vehicle’s use for agricultural purposes or within the city/village limits so long as it’s authorized by ordinance.