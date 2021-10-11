ASK A COP: What are the for 4-wheelers, ATVs on city streets?

Q. Are 4-wheelers allowed to be driven on public streets without plates or the rider wearing helmets?
A. ATV/UTV operators must possess a valid Class O driver’s license, show proof of insurance, and drivers and/or passengers of ATVs must wear an approved DOT helmet. Drivers or passengers in UTVs are not required to wear helmets.
ATV/UTV’s are considered “off road vehicles” and do not have to be registered. The on-road use is limited to what is set forth in Nebraska state statute. Both ATV and UTVs shall not be operated on any controlled access highway with more than two marked traffic lanes. The crossing of any controlled access highway with more than two marked traffic lanes is only permitted in certain situations.
Exceptions exist for; ATV’s being operated outside the corporate limits of a city/village if incidental to the vehicle’s use for agricultural purposes or within the city/village limits so long as it’s authorized by ordinance.
The operator of a ATV/UTV shall not operate said vehicle at a speed in excess of 30 miles per hour and shall abide by posted speed limits which are lower than 30 miles per hour. Headlights and tail lights are required to be on during operation. Three wheeled ATV/UTV’s are not permitted within the city limits. All ATV/UTVs being operated within city limits are not able to attach trailers to said vehicle and all cargo must be secured to the vehicle without assistance from the operator.
All ATV/UTV’s must be equipped with a brake system in good operating condition, an adequate muffler system in good working condition, and a United States Forest Service Qualified Spark Arrestor. No person shall equip the exhaust system of an ATV/UTV with a cutout, bypass, or similar device, operate said vehicle with a modified exhaust system, or operate said vehicle with the spark arrestor removed or modified.
Q. I saw a UTV with a U.S. flag rather than a safety flag. Are they supposed to have specific flags to be on city streets?
A. The flag requirement is a bicycle safety flag which extends 6 feet or more above the ground. The flag must be triangular shaped with an area of not less than 30 square inches and must be day-glow in color. In this instance, the US flag would not meet that requirement.
Permits are required and may be obtained from the Scottsbluff Police Department for $25. The permits can only be issued Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Additional information regarding state statute impacts on ATV/UTV’s can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov