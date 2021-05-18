ASK A COP: What are the laws on drones?

Q: What are the laws concerning drones? As a parent, I have concerns when I see one flying overhead when my children are out in the yard playing.
A: Great question. In recent times more and more people have acquired drones for recreational use. The rules pertaining to drones are important for public knowledge as well as for the drone operators.
Many of the drone regulations are federally mandated. At this time, Nebraska statute doesn’t cover drone specific laws outside of The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission having wildlife laws regarding drone use in relation to hunting and interfering with game.
There are three main groups in which the federal drone laws apply. Flying a drone as a commercial pilot, flying a drone as a hobbyist, and flying a drone as a government employee.
Each group comes with its own set of rules and regulations. The drone activity we have seen locally has largely been drones flown by hobbyists. In order to fly a drone as a hobbyist, a person is required to follow the FAA’s recreational model aircraft rules.
The general rules set out by federal mandates for recreational operation includes the following: Must fly only for recreational purposes, follow the safety guidelines of an FAA recognized Community Based Organization, keep your drone within the visual line of sight or use a visual observer who is physically next to you and in direct communication with you, give way to and do not interfere with manned aircraft, fly at or below 400 feet in controlled airspace with prior authorization, fly at or below 400 feet in Class G airspace, take the Recreational UAS Safety Test and have proof with you, have a current registration for the drone with said proof with you, and do not operate the drone in a dangerous manner.
Recreational drone operators must follow all regulations set out by Part 107 (FAA). Part of those regulations do not allow the operation of the drone over any persons not directly participating in the operation. Those same regulations don’t allow the drone to be operated under a covered structure, or inside a covered stationary vehicle. The regulations originally specified daylight operation only but a few exceptions have come about as recent as April of 2021.
In order for those exceptions to apply to the operator, they would need to have a waiver granted by the FAA and be able to present that waiver.
In addition to FAA violations, there are city ordinances individuals may be violating while operating drones inappropriately. Examples being, using the drone in a “peeping Tom” fashion and invading privacy, using the drone to interfere with law enforcement, or disturbing the peace and quiet or being disorderly.
My advice for drone owners/operators would be to read up on the rules and regulations before operating to avoid violating local and federal laws.
Additional information can be found at www.faa.gov.
