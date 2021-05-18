ASK A COP: What are the laws on drones?

Q: What are the laws concerning drones? As a parent, I have concerns when I see one flying overhead when my children are out in the yard playing.

A: Great question. In recent times more and more people have acquired drones for recreational use. The rules pertaining to drones are important for public knowledge as well as for the drone operators.

Many of the drone regulations are federally mandated. At this time, Nebraska statute doesn’t cover drone specific laws outside of The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission having wildlife laws regarding drone use in relation to hunting and interfering with game.

There are three main groups in which the federal drone laws apply. Flying a drone as a commercial pilot, flying a drone as a hobbyist, and flying a drone as a government employee.

Each group comes with its own set of rules and regulations. The drone activity we have seen locally has largely been drones flown by hobbyists. In order to fly a drone as a hobbyist, a person is required to follow the FAA’s recreational model aircraft rules.