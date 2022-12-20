Ask a Cop: What are the requirements to conceal carry a handgun?

Q. What are the requirements to conceal carry a handgun?

A. For starters let’s take a look at the definition of a concealed handgun. A concealed handgun means the handgun is totally hidden from view. If part of the handgun is capable of being seen, it is not considered a concealed handgun. Handgun is defined as a firearm with a barrel less than 16 inches in length or any firearm designed to be held and fired by the use of a single hand.

In order to conceal carry in Nebraska, residents are required to have a Nebraska Concealed Handgun Permit. Non-residents with a license/permit from a state honored by Nebraska are also able to lawfully carry.

The minimum age to obtain a Concealed Handgun Permit is 21 years old. Applicants must also complete a firearms training course. The training and safety requirements are prepared by the Nebraska State Patrol. Applicants cannot be prohibited from purchasing or possessing a handgun, must possess the same powers of eyesight as required for a Class O operator’s license, not have been convicted of a felony, not have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of violence within 10 years preceding the date of application, not have been found to be mentally ill and dangerous within the previous 10 years, must have been a resident of Nebraska for at least 180 days, not have had a conviction of any late relating to firearms (unlawful use of a weapon, controlled substances) within 10 years preceding the application date, and must not be on parole, probation, house arrest, or work release.

The permit is valid for a period of five years after the date of issuance. Permit holders do have specific rules and regulations once the permit is issued. Permit holders shall carry their permit and state identification any time he or she carries a concealed handgun. When contacted by a peace officer or an emergency services personnel, the permit holder who is carrying a concealed weapon shall immediately inform the officer or emergency service personnel that they are actively carrying a concealed handgun.

A permit holder may carry a concealed handgun anywhere in Nebraska with the following exceptions: any police, sheriff, or Nebraska State Patrol station or office; detention facility; prison/jail; courtroom; polling place during a bona fide election; meeting of the governing body of a county; public school district; school sponsored event; meeting of the legislature; financial institution; professional or semiprofessional athletic event; college or university; place of worship; hospital; emergency room; trauma center; political rally; establishment having a license issued under the Nebraska Liquor Control Act that derives over one-half of its total income from the sale of alcoholic liquor; place where the possession or carrying of a firearm is prohibited by state or federal law; or any place where the person or entity in control of the property prohibits the carrying of concealed firearms.

Q. I’ve seen some areas have gun amnesty days but have never seen that done in our area. Can I turn in an unwanted gun to law enforcement or are there steps/precautions I should take to get rid of it?

A. While we do not have gun amnesty days as a local event, citizens can always turn in unwanted firearms, ammunition, and even fireworks to law enforcement. If you are concerned with transporting the items in your vehicle or unsure how to unload the firearm, then you can contact local law enforcement and request assistance in doing so.