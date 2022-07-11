ASK A COP: What are the rules regarding electric scooters, hover boards?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Krisa Brass reports she is once again fielding questions about electric scooters and hover boards. This column is a repeat from January 2022 as readers seek information on this topic again this summer.

Q. Can electric scooters be used in Scottsbluff? What about hover boards? My grandson wants one and I don't think they can be used on the sidewalk or city streets?

A. Motorized scooters, skateboards, and hover boards cannot be operated in most places within the city, specifically public streets or alleys, public sidewalks, city-owned lots, city parks, and roadways within parks, on pedestrian or bicycle pathways, or any public or private property when notice of trespass is given.

“Motorized skateboards” are defined as, “any device consisting of a deck or riding surface of any design upon which a person may sit or stand, having any number of wheels, and is propelled by any type of motorized power, which is capable of traveling more than 15 mph, including any hoverboard, go-ped, pocket motorcycle, motorized skateboard, motorized scooter, and the like. A device designed and used for the transport of disabled persons shall not be considered a motorized skateboard, nor shall an electric personal assistive mobility device.

Basically, you can ride motorized skateboards, and the like, on your own property and public/private property in which you have been given permission to utilize the space.

As for similar devices here are the guidelines for those. within most areas of the city, you can ride a non-motorized skateboard on the sidewalk. The exception to this is the same exception to bicycles on sidewalks. The area where riding on the sidewalk is prohibited is basically a square and the border streets are 20th Street, Railway Street, Avenue B, and Second Avenue.

Skates and skateboards are actually not allowed on the streets unless they are in a crosswalk. Scooters are considered “play vehicles” and are not permitted on the streets except to cross in a crosswalk. When utilizing a play vehicle, you are required to follow the same rules as a pedestrian would have to while crossing the street. Play vehicles are also not allowed on the sidewalk within the bordered area of 20th Street, Railway, Avenue B, and Second Avenue.

“Play vehicles” are defined as; wagons, sleds, ice skates, non-motorized scooters, tricycles, bicycles with both wheels smaller than those defined in Chapter 3 of Scottsbluff City Ordinance, toy cars, and other toy vehicles. Chapter 3 defines a bicycle as a device propelled solely by human power, upon which any person may ride, having two tandem wheels either of which is more than 14 inches in diameter.

If you have other questions about a device not listed, you can always contact the police department within your jurisdiction and ask to speak with an officer.