ASK A COP: What constitutes ‘nuisance’ when it comes to a barking dog?

Q. How long does a dog need to be barking for it to be considered a nuisance and actionable by the police? My neighbor keeps harassing me, though my dog only barks for a small amount of time. Will the cops always show up when something like this is reported?

A. City ordinance does not outline a specific amount of time regarding barking dogs. The ordinance simply states an individual may not own “an animal that causes noise continually to the disturbance of the peace of the neighborhood.”

Since a specific time frame is not given, we revert back to the basis of most statutes and ordinances. What is reasonable? Now, if you truly let your dog outside, he yips a couple of times before you let him back in, and law enforcement is at your door, I can understand feeling a sense of harassment.

On the other hand, if you let your dog out five times each day and each time you let the dog out he barks for 10 minutes, I can see how a neighbor may find this barking disruptive and a disturbance of their peace.