April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and it’s a topic I hold very dear to my heart.

Q. In Nebraska, "everyone" is a mandatory reporter for child abuse. What does that mean?

A. Nebraska state law says just that. Everyone has a responsibility to report suspected child abuse or neglect to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. More on that below.

What should you do if you think a child is being abused?

You should report it. How many times do we hear about a tragic situation where a child had been abused for months or years and friends and neighbors had suspicions, but didn’t want to say anything? Say something. Fear of retaliation is often something brought up in situations where abuse is not reported. While that is an understandable concern, it really comes down to people looking out for other people and doing their part to keep children safe.

In addition to doing the right thing, there’s also a legal requirement pertaining to mandatory reporting on child abuse. Most often, we think of mandatory reporters as doctors, teachers, and law enforcement which is true but those professionals are not the only people who have to make mandatory reports.

The Nebraska statute points out the professionals mentioned above and then goes on to say “any other person has reasonable cause to believe that a child has been subjected to child abuse or neglect or observes such child being subjected to conditions or circumstances which reasonably would result in child abuse or neglect, he or she shall report such incident or cause a report of child abuse or neglect to be made to the proper law enforcement agency or to the department on the toll-free number established by subsection (2) of this section.”

So as the statute points out you can contact your local law enforcement directly or you can contact the established number for the Adult and Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. If the abuse is happening right now and that child is in immediate danger, you need to call 911. While you will be asked for your name and contact information, that information will not be disclosed to the suspect(s).

The Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers has a lot of valuable information on their website as does the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers has a few tips for you if a child discloses to you, they have been emotionally, physically, or sexually abused. Those tips are:

— Don’t press the child for details. Let the child tell you in his or her own words without interruption.

— Believe and support the child. Stay calm and do not panic or overreact.

— Show interest and concern for the child. Do not blame them or diminish their feelings.

— Tell the child you are glad they told you and that you will help.

— Make a report to the hotline or local law enforcement.

If you are interested in reading more on signs to look for or how to talk to your own children about abuse, take a look at https://www.nebraskacacs.com/how-to-help/report-abuse.html and https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Child-Abuse.aspx

The Adult and Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline number is 1-800-652-1999.