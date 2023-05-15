Each week, Sgt. Philip Eckerberg of the Scottsbluff Police Department answers questions from readers and the public. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. What are the rules and penalties for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle?

A. Nebraska Revised Statute: 60-6,151. Operation of vehicles upon the approach of emergency vehicles.

(1) Upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency vehicle which makes use of proper audible or visual signals:

(a) The driver of any other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway or to either edge or curb of a one-way roadway, clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in such position until such emergency vehicle passes unless otherwise directed by any peace officer; and

(b) Any pedestrian using such roadway shall yield the right-of-way until such emergency vehicle passes unless otherwise directed by any peace officer.

(2) This section shall not relieve the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons using the highway.

Scottsbluff City Ordinances 22-2-122 and 22-2-123 have very similar language to the state statute. Emergency vehicles are mostly police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, although there are some provisions for other things to be considered emergency vehicles.

In summary: Anytime a driver see’s an emergency vehicle approaching them, no matter from what direction, they need to pull over to the right, stop and wait for the emergency vehicle to pass by. Before the driver leaves, take a second look. Emergency vehicles often travel together, there could be a second one coming. Drivers should always be looking both ways at intersections, even if they have been given a right-of-way by a traffic light or a stop sign. Not all cross traffic stops at traffic lights and stop signs including emergency vehicles.

One dangerous thing that I see is drivers not pulling over to the right. Emergency vehicle operators are trained to pass cars on the left because the cars are supposed to pull over to the right. When a driver chooses to pull over to the left, they could hit an emergency vehicle.

As emergency vehicle operators, N.R.S 60-6,114 lists your privileges and responsibilities. We can travel through red lights without stopping and respond over the speed limit, however, emergency vehicle drivers must use “due care” when doing this.

When responding as an emergency vehicle, you need to assume that the motorists do not hear our siren, do not see our lights and are not stopping for us. We need to remember that if we are in an accident with our emergency vehicle that two more crews will need to respond, one to handle the original emergency, and one to handle the emergency we just created.

Emergency vehicle accidents can be devastating as they often involve heavy vehicles and high speeds. Our priority as first responders is always the protection of life and property.

I encourage motorists to watch out for emergency vehicles. I encourage my fellow emergency vehicles operators to remember and use the required “due care," it is better to be a few seconds late to a call than to never get there.

Oh, and by the way, a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle is not waiverable, you will have to see the judge.