ASK A COP: What is required to conceal carry a handgun

A. For starters, a concealed handgun means the handgun is totally hidden from view. If part of the handgun is capable of being seen, it is not considered a concealed handgun. Handgun is defined as a firearm with a barrel less than sixteen inches in length or any firearm designed to be held and fired by the use of a single hand.

The minimum age to obtain a Concealed Handgun Permit is 21 years old. Applicants must also complete a firearms training course. The training and safety requirements are prepared by the Nebraska State Patrol. Applicants cannot be prohibited from purchasing or possessing a handgun, must possess the same powers of eyesight as required for a Class O operator’s license, not have been convicted of a felony, not have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of violence within ten years preceding the date of application, not have been found to be mentally ill and dangerous within the previous ten years, must have been a resident of Nebraska for at least 180 days, not have had a conviction of any late relating to firearms (unlawful use of a weapon, controlled substances) within ten years preceding the application date, and must not be on parole, probation, house arrest, or work release.