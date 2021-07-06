ASK A COP: What is the speed limit in front of Scottsbluff High School?

Q. Does the new speed limit in front of the Scottsbluff High School still apply even when school is not in session? It does not seem like everyone follows this.

A. As a reminder to those who are unaware, the speed limit was permanently reduced to 20 miles per hour on 27th Street from Fifth Avenue to Broadway. This change was made by the Scottsbluff City Council due to an unfortunate pedestrian versus vehicle collision in 2019.

The lowered speed limit in is in place all of the time, not just during school. During school hours, patrol efforts have increased at all schools not just the high school. Fines issued for speeding within a school zone are doubled.

During the summer months, many vehicles have been found in violation and officers have issued warnings or citations for speeding as well. Even though school is not in session, the summer months tend to yield heavy pedestrian traffic all over town.

Drivers need to be alert and aware of pedestrian traffic just as much as pedestrians need to be alert and aware of vehicular traffic. Here are a few reminders when it comes to pedestrian right of ways;