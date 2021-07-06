ASK A COP: What is the speed limit in front of Scottsbluff High School?

Q. Does the new speed limit in front of the Scottsbluff High School still apply even when school is not in session? It does not seem like everyone follows this.
A. As a reminder to those who are unaware, the speed limit was permanently reduced to 20 miles per hour on 27th Street from Fifth Avenue to Broadway. This change was made by the Scottsbluff City Council due to an unfortunate pedestrian versus vehicle collision in 2019.
The lowered speed limit in is in place all of the time, not just during school. During school hours, patrol efforts have increased at all schools not just the high school. Fines issued for speeding within a school zone are doubled.
During the summer months, many vehicles have been found in violation and officers have issued warnings or citations for speeding as well. Even though school is not in session, the summer months tend to yield heavy pedestrian traffic all over town.
Drivers need to be alert and aware of pedestrian traffic just as much as pedestrians need to be alert and aware of vehicular traffic. Here are a few reminders when it comes to pedestrian right of ways;
— Except at a point where a pedestrian tunnel or overhead pedestrian crossing has been provided, when traffic control signals are not in place or not in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk who is in the lane in which the driver is proceeding or is in the lane immediately adjacent thereto by bringing his or her vehicle to a complete stop.
— No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to stop.
— Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or at any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass such stopped vehicle.
— At or adjacent to the intersection of two highways at which a path designated for bicycles and pedestrians is controlled by a traffic control signal, a pedestrian who lawfully enters a highway where the path crosses the highway where the path crosses the highway shall have the right-of-way within the crossing with respect to vehicles and bicycles.
— The Department of Transportation and local authorities in their respective jurisdictions may, after an engineering and traffic investigation, designate unmarked crosswalk locations where pedestrian crossing is prohibited or where pedestrians shall yield the right-of-way to vehicles. Such restrictions shall be effective only when traffic control devices indicating such restrictions are in place.
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.