ASK A COP: What kind of traffic violations are most often reported to police?

A. Yes, this described behavior would be considered a violation of city ordinance and you can certainly report violations to law enforcement. There certainly seems to be an influx in these violations with high school traffic and some of the cruising crowd on the weekends.

The ordinance specifically says no person shall operate any motor vehicle upon any street or alley in such manner as to permit the escape of any unnecessary smoke, gas, steam, or offensive odor, or in such manner as to discharge any embers, oils, or residue from the fuel used in the operation of the vehicle.

Q. What kind of traffic violations are most often reported to the police?

A. For the most part, officers don’t tend to receive many calls for people reporting other people for equipment violations or very minor traffic offenses. Generally calls come in for pretty egregious driving behaviors like passing cars erratically, driving in the wrong lane of traffic, inability to maintain a lane, or general reckless driving.

Often times driving in the wrong lane or inability to maintain a lane goes hand in hand with driving under the influence. Many of the reckless driving complaints are made against the younger drivers who are generally driving to/from school or out cruising on the weekends.