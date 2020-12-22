ASK A COP: What kind of traffic violations are most often reported to police?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. What does city ordinance really say about neighbors blocking the other neighbor’s driveway? Is it really a $200 fine for every violation of a city ordinance?
The ordinance prohibits a vehicle from being parked or left standing any vehicle, for any purpose, for any period of time on any street, so that any part of the vehicle is within 5 feet of an alley entrance, public or private driveway, or curb cut.
The majority of violations in this section are Class II violations. Class II violations are punishable by a fine which is punishable by a maximum fine of $250.
In the case of parking violations, there are situations where additional fees may be involved as well. An example being, if you leave your vehicle in a manner which is parked illegally and deemed an immediate hazard. If officers were unable to reach you to have the vehicle moved promptly, the vehicle would be towed and you would be responsible for all of those fees in addition to any citation issued.
Q. Is it illegal for pickup trucks to let black smoke from exhaust out on purpose to annoy other drivers? Can they be reported to police?
A. Yes, this described behavior would be considered a violation of city ordinance and you can certainly report violations to law enforcement. There certainly seems to be an influx in these violations with high school traffic and some of the cruising crowd on the weekends.
The ordinance specifically says no person shall operate any motor vehicle upon any street or alley in such manner as to permit the escape of any unnecessary smoke, gas, steam, or offensive odor, or in such manner as to discharge any embers, oils, or residue from the fuel used in the operation of the vehicle.
Q. What kind of traffic violations are most often reported to the police?
A. For the most part, officers don’t tend to receive many calls for people reporting other people for equipment violations or very minor traffic offenses. Generally calls come in for pretty egregious driving behaviors like passing cars erratically, driving in the wrong lane of traffic, inability to maintain a lane, or general reckless driving.
Often times driving in the wrong lane or inability to maintain a lane goes hand in hand with driving under the influence. Many of the reckless driving complaints are made against the younger drivers who are generally driving to/from school or out cruising on the weekends.
The reckless driving ordinance addresses vehicles being driven, used, operated, parked, or stopped in a negligent, reckless, or willful reckless manner, or in such manner as to endanger or unreasonably interfere with the lawful traffic or use of the street, or in a manner such that the vehicle shall not be under the complete control of the driver.
Reckless actions involving motor vehicles are obviously dangerous to other motorists and pedestrians present regardless of who is driving. Unfortunately, combining the lack of experience and the reckless actions tends to result in more catastrophic situations.
Law enforcement does appreciate the driving reports from the public as part of our mission statement is to keep our community safe by preventing citizens from becoming victims of crime or from being injured in traffic collisions.