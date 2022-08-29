ASK A COP: What should I do if my dog bites someone?

Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. What action should you take if your dog bites someone?

A. There are a few requirements in this situation. First, if the injury is severe enough to require medical attention, make sure the person gets that medical attention. Next, the incident would need to be reported to law enforcement. If the victim of a dog bite goes to a medical facility, the staff is required to report the incident to law enforcement regardless.

The rest of the process is pretty simple and easy to be prepared for. All dogs (over 7 months old), cats (over 7 months old), and mini-pigs (over 4 months old) owned within the city of Scottsbluff are required to have a city license tag. Furthermore, said dogs are required to be vaccinated for rabies and the owners must have proof of said vaccination. In the case of mini-pigs, the animal must be spayed or neutered.

Tags will be issued for the rabies vaccination and the city license and should be attached on the collar or harness of the animal so the tags may be readily seen by an officer of the city who has the authority to enforce animal related ordinances.

If a dog bites someone, the owner will be required to produce the proof of vaccination. If the proof of vaccination cannot be provided, the dog will be impounded and observed either at a veterinary clinic of your choosing or the Panhandle Humane Society for a period of 10 days. Before recovering the dog from said location, current vaccinations and licensing will be required.

If the owner can provide the rabies certificate, the dog may be confined in its home and watched by the owner for the 10-day observation period.

Other ordinances may also apply to this situation. The most common ordinance that goes hand-in-hand with dog bites is the dog at large or a leash law violation.

An animal is considered to be “at large” when it is off or away from the premises of the owner, neither in an enclosed vehicle nor on a leash or chain.

If your dog is unrestrained and off of your property when it bites someone, you may also be cited for the leash law violation.

Additional rules and regulations apply to dogs that have been previously deemed as a “dangerous dog.”

A dangerous dog is defined as any dog which meets one of the following criteria: The dog is owned for the purpose of dog fighting, is trained for dog fighting or according to city records has killed or inflicted severe injury on a human being on public or private property, killed a domestic animal without provocation while the dog was off the owner’s property, or has been previously determined to be a potentially dangerous dog by the city and the owner has been notified appropriately.