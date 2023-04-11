This week’s question: Railroad crossings confuse me. Some people go before the arms are all the way up. Some people wait until they are all the way up. Does the law say which one is right?

A. The City of Scottsbluff does not have a city ordinance on this so I will need to refer to Nebraska State Statutes, “60-6,170 (1) Whenever any person driving a vehicle approaches a railroad grade crossing under any of the circumstances set forth in this section, the driver of such vehicle shall stop within 50 feet but not less than 15 feet from the nearest rail of such railroad and shall not proceed until he or she can do so safely.”

Personally, I stop at the 50-feet mark for a train if I can. I have seen what derailed trains look like and they often do not stay on or near the tracks. I stay as far back as legally possible just to prevent a derailed car from crushing me in the event of a crash.

Something else to be prepared for is, if you are following a school bus or hazardous materials carrier, such as a gasoline tanker, they have to stop for all railroad crossings and check for trains even if the crossing arms are not down, so be ready to stop too.

There are several subsections under the statute which describe different types of crossing gates and warning devices. I will point to one in particular that the motoring public needs to be aware at rural crossings out of town that do not have arms or lights: A railroad train or on-track equipment approaching within approximately one-quarter mile of the highway crossing emits a signal audible from such distance and such railroad train or on-track equipment, by reason of its speed or nearness to such crossing, is an immediate hazard.”

So in summary, if you can hear the locomotive’s horn at a rural crossing, or if the train is within a quarter mile of the crossing, it is not legal to cross.

Last of all, to answer the specific question of what to do as the arms are coming up but the lights are still flashing: “(2) No person shall drive any vehicle through, around, or under any crossing gate or barrier at a railroad crossing while such gate or barrier is closed or is being opened or closed.”

So under state law, as long as the railroad crossing lights are still flashing, you cannot cross. There is a reason for this. Most of the crossings around here have more than one track. There is the possibility that a train could be approaching the crossing from the opposite direction, with its view blocked by the first train. Scottsbluff has designated a quiet zone, which means trains are not able to be sounded under non-emergency conditions. Therefore, you will not hear a warning from the second train and you could be struck by the second train if you cross too soon.

Trains are not able to stop quickly and can take up to a mile to come to a complete stop. Trains outweigh passenger vehicles by thousands of times and will totally destroy any car in their way, resulting in drivers and passengers of a vehicle likely suffering severe injuries or death in a collision between a car and a train.

I know it’s annoying and time- consuming, but please stop for trains and don’t try to beat the crossing. The waiver amount is a $100 fine and $49 court costs, if you are stopped for it.