ASK A COP: When do I have to report an accident?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.
Q. At what point do I HAVE to report an accident? For example, if I have a small fender-bender in a parking lot and I’ve exchanged information with the car owner, do I have to call police? What are the legal requirements?
A. It really comes down to the existence of damage or injury. If you bump into another vehicle but both remain unscathed, the situation would not be considered a motor vehicle accident and you would not be required to report it.
Drivers are required to report an accident anytime an accident has occurred on a public highway, private road, or private drive and property damage exists. Property damage includes damage to other vehicles as well as fences, signs, parked cars, etc.
The driver is required to immediately stop and provide certain information to the property owner or driver of the other vehicle. Information required would be; name, address, telephone number, and operator’s license number.
If the damaged property or vehicle is unattended, the driver is still required to stop and leave their information in a conspicuous place. The driver is then required to report the collision by telephone or in person to a peace officer without unnecessary delay.
A driver who is involved in an accident upon a public highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in injury or death to any person is required to stop at the scene. In addition to stopping at the scene, the driver is also required to: ascertain the identity of all persons involved, give his or her name, address, license plate number, and exhibit his or her operator’s license to the person struck or the occupants of any vehicle involved. Most importantly, the driver is required to render reasonable assistance to any person injured. This includes getting the person to a physician for medical treatment, if it is apparent that such treatment is needed or requested by the person.
In most situations, offering assistance and calling 911 is sufficient for that portion of the statute. I can’t think of an instance where a driver has transported an injured person to a medical facility before law enforcement and other emergency services arrived on scene. I’m sure there are instances where that has happened but they are certainly few and far between.
Q. I had an accident in a parking lot with another driver. I was told the accident was “no-fault.” What does that mean?
A. This is definitely more of an insurance question than a law enforcement question but I’ll share what I have learned from a law enforcement perspective.
From a law enforcement perspective, officers generally issue a citation if a person involved in an accident has violated a traffic law. The issuance of a citation does aid insurance companies in determining fault. Fault is essentially assigning a percentage to an individual’s actions in relation to the accident. In a parking lot situation where two vehicles are backing at the same time and collide, a citation could not be issued and it would appear both individuals are equally responsible for the collision.
Since this is more of an insurance agent question than a law enforcement question, I reached out to my Farm Bureau friend, Josh Hansen, and asked for his assistance in explaining this.
Here’s what he had to say, “In most situations, ‘no fault’ means a driver was involved in an accident but is not liable for any damages caused which would mean the other driver was completely at fault. An example of this being driver A is stopped at a stop light and driver B rear ends them. Driver A would be assigned “no fault” because driver B was 100% responsible.