ASK A COP: When do I have to report an accident?

A driver who is involved in an accident upon a public highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in injury or death to any person is required to stop at the scene. In addition to stopping at the scene, the driver is also required to: ascertain the identity of all persons involved, give his or her name, address, license plate number, and exhibit his or her operator’s license to the person struck or the occupants of any vehicle involved. Most importantly, the driver is required to render reasonable assistance to any person injured. This includes getting the person to a physician for medical treatment, if it is apparent that such treatment is needed or requested by the person.