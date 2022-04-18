ASK A COP: Where can people find the rules for code violations?

Q. I’ve noticed people have been getting warnings for code violations again. Where can people find the rules for things like weeds and trash?

A. All code violation information can be found on the city website, which is www.scottsbluff.org.

Information regarding the most common violations was recently put out on the Scottsbluff Police Department Facebook page. Here’s a recap of that particular information:

— Grass and weeds cannot exceed 12 inches in height, trees must be trimmed at least 12 feet above the street and alley and 8 feet above the sidewalk, all noxious weeds (bindweed, puncture vine, sandbur plants, and thistle) should be removed and properly disposed of.

— Junk, litter and rubbish (or any condition which promotes harborage for rats, mice, snakes, and other vermin) shall be properly abated and removed from the property within the allotted time frame given. Wood, sheetrock, plaster, brick or stone building rubble, lawn trimmings, dead leaves, trees and shrubbery trimmings are all considered litter.

Junk includes scrap metal, machinery parts, appliances or vehicles, any machine or vehicle which is not in operating condition or has lost its identity, character utility or serviceability as such through deterioration, dismantling, or the ravages of time, or which has been cast off, discarded or thrown away or left as waste or wreckage. Unlicensed or inoperable motor vehicles; you may keep no more than two parked on a property for repair or restoration only if the motor vehicles are moved to the back of the property and covered with an automobile cover.

Trailers, utility trailers, recreational vehicles, campers, travel trailers, boats, personal water craft, trailered barbecues, and all other items intended for attachment to a vehicle shall not be parked on a public street unless these trailers are properly attached to a properly licensed and insured motor vehicle. Trailers used by contractors with the insurance of a permit are allowed to park on a public street at a location as long as it does not interfere with required driveway and vision requirements. Permits for contractors may be found at City Hall from Development Services.

If you have more specific questions and cannot find the answer on the website or need clarification, contact the Code Compliance Officer at 308-630-6248 or compliance@scottsbluff.org.