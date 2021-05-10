ASK A COP: Where should I ride by skateboard or scooter?

Q: By Does it matter if you ride a skateboard or a scooter on the sidewalk or in the street?

A. This is a great time of year for this question. The weather has been beautiful and many people have been enjoying the outdoors.

Within most areas of the city, you can ride a skateboard on the sidewalk. The exception to this is the same exception to bicycles on sidewalks. The area where riding on the sidewalk is prohibited is basically a square and the border streets are 20th Street, Railway Street, Avenue B, and Second Avenue.

If you are riding a skateboard on the sidewalk, be mindful of the requirement to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and to announce your presence before passing a pedestrian (same as on a bicycle).

Skates and skateboards are actually not allowed on the streets unless they are in a crosswalk. Scooters are considered “play vehicles” and are not permitted on the streets except to cross in a crosswalk. When utilizing a play vehicle, you are required to follow the same rules as a pedestrian would have to while crossing the street. Play vehicles are also not allowed on the sidewalk within the bordered area of 20th Street, Railway, Avenue B, and Second Avenue.