ASK A COP: Who should I call instead of the police?

Sgt. Krisa Brass, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Sometimes, there are calls to police that seem like they should not be made, such as kids not going to school. What are some of the calls that shouldn’t be made to police and what community resources would you refer people to?

A. There are certainly calls that come in for law enforcement that could be better handled by another entity. Sometimes that’s not possible depending on the time of day or area where you live and what kind of other resources are available.

Regarding juvenile truancy or similar issues, I would recommend reaching out to the school resource officer for whichever school the juvenile attends. I can’t speak for all areas but the SROs in our area are really great officers with a passion for what they do. SROs have unique relationships with the kids in their schools and also may have more knowledge of the history with the juvenile or other contributing factors that a beat officer might not have. If the situation involving the juvenile is an emergency, always call 911 but if it’s something that doesn’t need immediate attention, contacting the SRO is always a great first step.

Another area would be complaints of child abuse/neglect or vulnerable adult abuse with no immediate threat. The state of Nebraska has a system in place to evaluate and prioritize these types of calls and assign them out to the appropriate law enforcement agency and case worker. If there is an immediate danger to the child or adult, call 911, otherwise you can contact the hotline at 1-800-652-1999. There are situations where law enforcement action may not be necessary but other resources would be beneficial to the family involved. By calling the hotline, the situation can be assessed for the best course of action and by whom.

Code compliance issues can be reported to Code Enforcement Officer Kyler Brunz at 308-632-2916 or emailed to compliance@scottsbluff.org.

Power outages always seem to create a lot of chaos and tie up phone lines for the emergency dispatchers. If you have sparking or safety issues with power lines, definitely still report that to communications. If you are a NPPD customer you can refer to their website or call 1-877-ASK-NPPD. The website (nppd.com) has an outage map, safety tips, and a way to report an outage.

If you are a Roosevelt Public Power customer you can report outages to 308-635-2424.