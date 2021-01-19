ASK A COP: Windshields and vision obstructions

Q: An officer told one of my friends they needed to have a rear view mirror before they could drive their car. Is that true?

A: Nebraska statute specifically requires trucks to be equipped with a clean, repaired and installed rearview mirror. A “truck” being a motor vehicle that is designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property or designated as a truck by the manufacturer.

As for all other vehicles (other than motorcycles), a view to the rear of the vehicle is required. If the vehicle is constructed or loaded in a way preventing the driver from having visibility of the road to the rear, having a right side and left side outside mirror is authorized so long as the mirrors allow the driver to have a view of the road at least 200 feet behind them.

Q. Can I use rear and side window covers to protect my child from the sun ray?

A. You can use sun screening material so long as it does not violate certain criteria. For a windshield, sun screening material must be clear and transparent and cannot be below the AS-1 line. For front side windows, the material cannot have a luminous reflectance of more than 35% or a light transmission less than 35%. For the rear window and rear side windows, the material cannot have a luminous reflectance of more than 35%. The rear side windows also cannot have a light transmission of less than 20%.