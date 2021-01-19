ASK A COP: Windshields and vision obstructions

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. Is there a penalty for driving around with an obstructed windshield?
A. There is a penalty for doing so. Nebraska statute requires the removal of frost, snow or anything else that may hinder your view of the roadway and other vehicles, pedestrians, etc. Nebraska state statute prohibits the obstruction or interference of the operator’s view. A vision obstruction is an infraction punishable by fine ranging from $50 to $150 depending on whether it was the first, second, third or subsequent violation.
Nebraska state statutes as well as Scottsbluff city ordinance also require every windshield to be equipped with a device for clearing rain, snow or other moisture. The equipment needs to be constructed as to be operated or controlled by the vehicle driver.
With the same topic of weather elements and how they impact vehicle operations, this is a good opportunity for a reminder to be sure your license plates are clear. State statute mandates all “letters, numbers, printing, writing and other identification marks” on the plate must be clear and distinct and free of grease, dust, or any other blurring matter. The characters on the plate must be visible during the daylight and nighttime as well.
Q: An officer told one of my friends they needed to have a rear view mirror before they could drive their car. Is that true?
A: Nebraska statute specifically requires trucks to be equipped with a clean, repaired and installed rearview mirror. A “truck” being a motor vehicle that is designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property or designated as a truck by the manufacturer.
As for all other vehicles (other than motorcycles), a view to the rear of the vehicle is required. If the vehicle is constructed or loaded in a way preventing the driver from having visibility of the road to the rear, having a right side and left side outside mirror is authorized so long as the mirrors allow the driver to have a view of the road at least 200 feet behind them.
Q. Can I use rear and side window covers to protect my child from the sun ray?
A. You can use sun screening material so long as it does not violate certain criteria. For a windshield, sun screening material must be clear and transparent and cannot be below the AS-1 line. For front side windows, the material cannot have a luminous reflectance of more than 35% or a light transmission less than 35%. For the rear window and rear side windows, the material cannot have a luminous reflectance of more than 35%. The rear side windows also cannot have a light transmission of less than 20%.