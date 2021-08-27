 Skip to main content
BEN SASSE: ‘Reverse course and fight for our people’
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement after the deadly terror attack outside the Kabul airport.

Ben Sasse

“This is the nightmare we feared — and it’s why for weeks, military, intelligence, and congressional leaders from both parties have begged the President to stand up to the Taliban and push out the airport perimeter. Mr. President, there is a clear choice before you now: Either rip up the August 31 deadline and defend evacuation routes — by expanding the perimeter around the Kabul airport or by retaking Bagram — or leave our people behind in your retreat. We simply cannot strand Americans behind enemy lines in the new capital city of global jihad. You are the Commander-in-Chief, sir; reverse course and fight for our people. This is likely to get worse, and weakness will accelerate the bloodshed. Lord, have mercy on Americans in harm’s way.”

