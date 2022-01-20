BOB GOLDMAN: Wakey-wakey! Worky-worky!

You should definitely adopt such a menu in your early-riser routine, with one minor substitution: Replace the eggs with cinnamon buns.

No. 3: Don’t keep it a secret.

People who get up early can be insufferable. They want everyone to know it, and, you know what? They’re right.

Your first appearance on Slack should take place before you brush your teeth. Let your co-workers know that you are up and they’re not. Admittedly, this is a lot easier to do when you are working from home, since you can unleash a barrage of messages and then go back to bed.

Do be aware that by starting work early you may inadvertently start a competition. When your co-workers see the kudos you receive for being up so early, they could decide to adopt the same strategy for themselves. This could force you to get up even earlier to make the right impression.

Pretty soon, 8 a.m. will be the old 9 a.m., and then it will be only slackers who punch in at 7, so you will have to get up at 5 to drag yourself into work at 6. And so it will go until everyone is at work at 4, then 3, then 2, at which point you might as well not go to sleep at all.