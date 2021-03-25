BRAD STAMAN: A day without ag

NOTE: I wanted to rerun this column in honor of National Ag Week.

Most days they are up before the sun breaks the eastern horizon and they don’t get off work until it has dropped below the western horizon.

They don’t protest, riot or burn the local businesses if their candidate isn’t elected. There is little likelihood they will walk off their job in any attempt to show how the country would move on without them.

Though you will not find them striking, I would challenge you to go one day without being impacted by something they did, directly or indirectly.

Who are they?

They are the American farmers and ranchers.

“No problem,” you may say. “I can go a day without meat and grains in my diet.”

Not so fast.

To go a day without agricultural means no cotton briefs or boxers. You would not be able to shampoo your hair, put on finger nail polish or drive your car to work (Ag products are in the tires on your car and possibly in your gasoline). It means no leather shoes, no coffee, your kids can not use crayons and the list goes on and on.