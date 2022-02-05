BRAD STAMAN: Can we still believe?

The torch is lit, and the winter Olympic Games are in full swing. The heroes are stepping up, the memories are being made and the lessons are being taught.

There are memories and lessons for the athletes involved and all of us watching from a distance. For me the memories take me back 42 years to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

The Cold War was raging. America was plagued by the Iran hostage crisis, runaway inflation, and mounting political discontent. From sea to shining sea, we were frustrated, discouraged, angry, and divided.

I remember gathering around the TV in our farmhouse northeast of Scottsbluff with my two brothers, my mom and my dad on Friday, Feb. 22, 1980. We were going to cheer on our young United States hockey team as they took to the ice to battle the best team in the world, the Soviet Union.

The Soviets were supposed to roll over the younger, less experienced American college players. They had won every world championship and Olympic title since 1964.