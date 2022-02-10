BRAD STAMAN: Can we still believe?

The torch is lit, and the winter Olympic Games are in full swing. The heroes are stepping up, the memories are being made and the lessons are being taught.
There are memories and lessons for the athletes involved and all of us watching from a distance. For me the memories take me back 42 years to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
The Cold War was raging. America was plagued by the Iran hostage crisis, runaway inflation, and mounting political discontent. From sea to shining sea, we were frustrated, discouraged, angry, and divided.
I remember gathering around the TV in our farmhouse northeast of Scottsbluff with my two brothers, my mom and my dad on Friday, Feb. 22, 1980. We were going to cheer on our young United States hockey team as they took to the ice to battle the best team in the world, the Soviet Union.
The Soviets were supposed to roll over the younger, less experienced American college players. They had won every world championship and Olympic title since 1964.
Al Michaels announced the game and it turned out to be the biggest event of the games. The first period ended with a 2-2 score. At the end of the second period, it looked more like it was supposed to with the Soviet Union up 3-2. In the third period the Americans managed to pull even and then Mark Pavelich passed to Mike Eruzione, who was left undefended in the high slot. Eruzione, who had just come onto the ice, fired a shot past the Soviet goalie, who was screened by Vasili Pervukhin. The goal gave Team USA a 4–3 lead, its first of the game, with exactly 10 minutes left.
Down for the first time the Soviets began shooting wildly. Every shot on goal from the Soviets had us on the edge of our seats, holding our breath and when it was caught in our goalie Jim Craig’s glove or went wide, we exhaled and cheered wildly.
Could it happen? Could we take down the giant?
“Eleven seconds, you’ve got 10 seconds,” Michaels said.
Like probably every American across the country that fateful night, we were on our feet, ready to let it out, but the Russian team was still attacking. We watched the screen and listened to Michaels.
“The countdown is on right now! Morrow to Silk. Five seconds left in the game.”
“Do you believe in miracles, YES!”
All of us in the Staman household erupted in excitement. We jumped up and down, screamed in excitement and cheered like we had never cheered before. Western Nebraska erupted; the whole country erupted in cheering for a group of college kids who took down the giant. They lifted us up, united us, and made us all believe in miracles.
The way the Staman’s reacted one would have thought we were huge hockey fans, but we weren’t. This was the first and only hockey game we watched together as a family. The win surpassed hockey. It was national pride; it united us as a nation in celebration.
The team went on to win the gold, but I couldn’t tell you who we beat in the gold medal game. The only game or event most of us remember from the Lake Placid Olympics is the “Miracle on Ice.”
The lessons from that game are many. First, don’t believe how others try to define you. Never give up and always give your best. When you find yourself down, get up and fight on - keep trying. When you do, you might just win it all.
The Olympics can be magical. They will bring us together for a couple weeks. They can unite us and hopefully inspire us, as that team inspired a nation in 1980. Inspire us, against all odds, to believe in all we can be as the UNITED States of America.