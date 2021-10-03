BRAD STAMAN: Celebrating National Newspaper Week

Newspapers have been around since at least the 17th Century and they are not going anywhere soon. Nor should they. They play an important role in the life of a community and they have been successfully doing so for a long time.
The oldest living newspaper, with the same name, is the Gazzetta di Mantova in Mantua, Italy. It has been publishing regularly since 1664.
Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 632-9056 or by email at bstaman@starherald.com.
Here in the states, one of the early papers was the New England Courant in Boston, Massachusetts. James Franklin published his first edition on Aug. 7, 1721. He was the older brother of one of the Founding fathers of this great country – Benjamin Franklin.
James’ friends didn’t think he should go into the newspaper business. At this time, smallpox was breaking out and the intellectual pursuits were on the decline in Boston. They thought a newspaper was a bad idea, but like a typical journalist, he did it anyway. It was a huge success.
Early on, he put his little brother, Benjamin, to work as an apprentice at the age of 12 doing all kinds of different jobs around the print shop and newspaper. Among his duties was writing stories under the pen name of Silence Dogood.
One of young Ben’s articles got James put behind bars. The British government wanted to know who Silence Dogood really was, James refused to say.
Even from journalism’s beginnings, politicians and government officials have had a love-hate relationship with the press. When they want something, they love the press. when the press prints something they don’t like they hate the press. The British government was not fond of the press in Franklin’s day, much like today. As a result, in 1726, the British government suppressed the New England Courant.
The Courant was a trendsetter newspaper. They were the first to use literary content and humorous essays. Many viewed the Courant’s content as “talking trash,” just like other papers of its day. However, the Courant set the trend for American journalism for the next 100 years.
Here in western Nebraska, the oldest paper still printing today is the Gering Courier. It was founded by Asa B. (A.B.) Woods in 1887. The Courier wa,s and is still, a weekly publication.
The Scottsbluff Herald was established in 1900 by Ernest Moon. Six years later, P.J. Barron started the Mitchell Star. In 1907, the Star moved to Scottsbluff. In 1912, A.B. Woods and Harry J. Wisner purchased both papers and consolidated them into the Star-Herald. The Star-Herald was and still is a six day a week daily.
Newspapers keep us informed of what is happening in our community. Reports on city council, school board and county commissioner meetings, they tell the story of local people, businesses and organizations and cover the local schools and sports. They are the life line, the watch dog, the cheerleader and the voice for a community.
They are key players in the growth and success of a community, but they are struggling today. According to the most recent data, there were 1,279 daily newspapers publishing in the United States in 2018. This is a decline since 1970 when there were 1,748 newspapers publishing daily.
Weeklies have also struggled and many have closed their doors, leaving many smaller rural communities without a voice.
As the papers close their doors, there is no longer anyone to provide coverage of that town’s school and sporting events. Without the local newspaper, there is no one to cover the activities at the city council meetings or the local ice cream social. No one left to act as the community’s first recorder of history.
This week, we celebrate newspapers and the reporters who record the stories published in print and online.
Here at the Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger we have a great team. Olivia Wieseler, Christopher Borro, Maunette Loeks, Jeff Van Patten, Bryanna Winner, Emanuel Casillas, Kay Bakkehaug, and Nicole Heldt (our new ag reporter who will be starting soon). These all-stars make up the news team, but it takes many more. There is the ad sales team, the creative team, the circulation team, the press team, mailroom and our carriers. Each team member helps to get you the news on a daily and weekly basis.
This week, from Oct. 3-9, we celebrate all their hard work and thank each of them for all they do.
One other team member we want to thank and salute is you. Without you subscribing to our print and/or digital editions, without you advertising in your local newspaper, we would not be able to do what we do.
To our team and each of you, thank you!