BRAD STAMAN: Celebrating National Newspaper Week

Newspapers have been around since at least the 17th Century and they are not going anywhere soon. Nor should they. They play an important role in the life of a community and they have been successfully doing so for a long time.

The oldest living newspaper, with the same name, is the Gazzetta di Mantova in Mantua, Italy. It has been publishing regularly since 1664.

Brad Staman Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 632-9056 or by email at bstaman@starherald.com.

Here in the states, one of the early papers was the New England Courant in Boston, Massachusetts. James Franklin published his first edition on Aug. 7, 1721. He was the older brother of one of the Founding fathers of this great country – Benjamin Franklin.

James’ friends didn’t think he should go into the newspaper business. At this time, smallpox was breaking out and the intellectual pursuits were on the decline in Boston. They thought a newspaper was a bad idea, but like a typical journalist, he did it anyway. It was a huge success.

Early on, he put his little brother, Benjamin, to work as an apprentice at the age of 12 doing all kinds of different jobs around the print shop and newspaper. Among his duties was writing stories under the pen name of Silence Dogood.