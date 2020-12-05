BRAD STAMAN: Diary of a rookie bell ringer

They took turns pushing their money into the red kettle.

After they were in the store, Linda leaned over and said, “It’s cool to see the parents (and grandparents) give their kids money to donate. It teaches them the importance of giving.”

Giving was amazing.

One after another, people donated. A dollar was the most common donation, but others gave $5 and $10. Of the donations, 90 percent will stay right here. It will help those in need.

I switched the bell from my right hand to my left — the wrist was not in bell ringing shape.

“Thank you,” we told one gentleman.

“No, don’t thank me,” he said. “I’m not the one with the red noses. Thank you.”

When Chris and Carissa Smith (veteran ringers) arrived at 5 p.m. for their second time ringing on that Saturday, I had mixed feelings removing the red apron and passing on the bell. It was cold, but I hadn’t noticed. I had enjoyed the people. It had been easy ringing the bell and the rewards the last hour brought could not be measured.