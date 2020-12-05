BRAD STAMAN: Diary of a rookie bell ringer

NOTE: I am back at work after my battle with COVID. I’m feeling good, but still trying to catch up. So I am pulling out an old column I wrote back in December 2014. With the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign starting, I thought it would be good to share my first experience ringing the bell.
***
It had been a long day and it was far from over.
The morning was spent hanging lights, while my wife, Linda, was at the shop getting everything ready for her grand re-opening. At about 3 p.m., we managed to meet up at home. Tired and grumpy, we both just wanted to find a place to kick back and relax.
“We best get going,” Linda said.
I drug myself out of the chair, put on a warm sweater, put on my heavy coat and we headed to the store.
Outside Walmart’s south doors, Linda and I slipped into red aprons, picked up bells and began our time of ringing for the Salvation Army.
This year, the bell ringers are in shorter supply than years gone by.
The goal, in 2014, was to raise $38,000. To do so required volunteers to ring bells.
About a month before, I attended the press conference announcing this year’s bell ringing campaign. Long-time bell ringer John Randall challenged those of us in the media to ring.
As a professed Jesus follower, it seemed like a good thing to do, but I’m a busy man. So, like many of us, I put off taking John’s challenge.
When I went to do a follow-up story, I decided to take the challenge. My time to ring, Saturday at 4 p.m., had now come.
Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee started the bell ringing back in 1891. He saw the poor in San Francisco and wanted to help. It started small and grew, and grew, and grew. Today, you can find bell ringers across America and around the world.
“He chose to give to the Salvation Army instead of keeping the change for himself,” a mom said as her teenage son shoved a dollar bill into the red kettle, then a second, a third, a fourth and some loose change.
He was the first to donate and we had just begun ringing.
“Thank you,” my wife and I said to the young man. “Merry Christmas.”
We continued to ring the bells.
Soon the two tired, grumpy ones were smiling and laughing.
A family walked toward us. Both dad and mom began searching pocket and purse for some extra cash. They pulled out some dollar bills, handed them to their kids.
“Put it in the bucket,” dad told his kids.
They took turns pushing their money into the red kettle.
After they were in the store, Linda leaned over and said, “It’s cool to see the parents (and grandparents) give their kids money to donate. It teaches them the importance of giving.”
Giving was amazing.
One after another, people donated. A dollar was the most common donation, but others gave $5 and $10. Of the donations, 90 percent will stay right here. It will help those in need.
I switched the bell from my right hand to my left — the wrist was not in bell ringing shape.
“Thank you,” we told one gentleman.
“No, don’t thank me,” he said. “I’m not the one with the red noses. Thank you.”
When Chris and Carissa Smith (veteran ringers) arrived at 5 p.m. for their second time ringing on that Saturday, I had mixed feelings removing the red apron and passing on the bell. It was cold, but I hadn’t noticed. I had enjoyed the people. It had been easy ringing the bell and the rewards the last hour brought could not be measured.
I am glad I took John’s challenge, put my faith into action and rang the bell. I would pass on the challenge to each reader. Take an hour out of your busy schedule and ring a bell. Give Carmen Trevino a call at 308-633-3236 to take the challenge.
Take it from an old rookie ringer, you will not regret your hour of bell ringing.
