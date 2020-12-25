BRAD STAMAN: Different Christmas but same reason

This will be a very different Christmas for most of us. The coronavirus has forced changes and impacted every aspect of our lives this year and Christmas is no different, however it doesn’t change the true meaning of the holiday.

Though we will likely have less people around the dinner table, more gifts sent than handed to loved ones in person, and we may even have some we lost to COVID-19 or something else, the child whose birthday we celebrate is still with us.

He is Immanuel (Jesus) which means God with us. Not just in the good times, or on Sunday morning, but every minute of every hour of every day. It is why we celebrate the birthday of the child born in a humble stable.

Was Jesus really born on Dec. 25?

Most likely the answer is no. It has been debated, some say he could have been born around this date, others say it is not so. The Bible is silent on the date itself. In fact, the early Church didn’t celebrate Jesus’ birth instead the focus was on his death and resurrection (Easter).

Christmas has become a major economic holiday. For businesses, both small and large, it is a time to make major cash, catch up and get ahead going into the New Year.

For shoppers it is a time to spend, spend, spend.