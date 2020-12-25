BRAD STAMAN: Different Christmas but same reason

This will be a very different Christmas for most of us. The coronavirus has forced changes and impacted every aspect of our lives this year and Christmas is no different, however it doesn’t change the true meaning of the holiday.
Though we will likely have less people around the dinner table, more gifts sent than handed to loved ones in person, and we may even have some we lost to COVID-19 or something else, the child whose birthday we celebrate is still with us.
He is Immanuel (Jesus) which means God with us. Not just in the good times, or on Sunday morning, but every minute of every hour of every day. It is why we celebrate the birthday of the child born in a humble stable.
Was Jesus really born on Dec. 25?
Most likely the answer is no. It has been debated, some say he could have been born around this date, others say it is not so. The Bible is silent on the date itself. In fact, the early Church didn’t celebrate Jesus’ birth instead the focus was on his death and resurrection (Easter).
Christmas has become a major economic holiday. For businesses, both small and large, it is a time to make major cash, catch up and get ahead going into the New Year.
For shoppers it is a time to spend, spend, spend.
We have Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty, the Grinch and many other great Christmas stories, none of which have anything to do with Jesus. We also have the Hallmark channels, and now other channels offering a long list of feel good stories for the holidays and beyond.
The arrival of a nasty little virus, this year has tossed up, spun around and thrown back to us a world we are not very happy with. It is unfair, but life isn’t fair.
When I was pastoring I would be asked often, “Why doesn’t God fix this?”
It is a good question and my answer would be the same.
“We live in a sin-stained world and I wish I had a simple answer, but I don’t. God sees the big picture, we don’t.”
God is not Santa Claus, he doesn’t give us everything we want or ask for. Oftentimes it is for reasons we can’t understand.
I’ve always liked Garth Brooks’ song “Unanswered Prayers.” Theologically the song is not correct, God answers all our prayers, sometimes the answer is no, other times it is wait, though we always want the answer to be yes and right now. But the message hits home. What we want today isn’t always what is best for us, though we don’t know that at the time. This is also true with the bad stuff.
Why has God allowed the coronavirus to cause such damage and allowed so much pain? I don’t know, but I do think he is trying to get our attention (2 Chronicles 7:14). With the coronavirus, climate change, political divides, etc., he is saying, “I’m still here waiting for you, please turn back to me.”
We have seen so many things lost and changed this year. The true meaning of Christmas should not be one of them.
This Christmas, though it will be different, the true meaning is still about the birthday of a child who is Immanuel, God with us. We must not forget this during the holidays and beyond.
Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Jesus!
NOTE: Last week I wrote about my battle with COVID-19 and said a friend was in the hospital battling for his life. Good news. After 16 days on a ventilator, he is breathing on his own and making improvements. I had readers email me to say they were praying for him, thank you.