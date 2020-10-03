BRAD STAMAN: Electing the electors

For most of us, this is confusing and sometimes, if the popular vote and the electoral vote favor different candidates, as it did in 2016, it caused frustration and anger from many. However, it is Constitutional.

Our Constitution spells out how we are to elect the President and it is not how we often portray it. In Article II, Section 1 it reads, “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows. Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”