BRAD STAMAN: Electing the electors

Officially, on Nov. 3, we will not elect a president and vice-president, instead we will be electing electors. These electors, who make up the Electoral College, will elect our next president and vice-president sometime in mid-December
For most of us, this is confusing and sometimes, if the popular vote and the electoral vote favor different candidates, as it did in 2016, it caused frustration and anger from many. However, it is Constitutional.
Our Constitution spells out how we are to elect the President and it is not how we often portray it. In Article II, Section 1 it reads, “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows. Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”
The way we select our president was not decided without long heated debate by our Founding Fathers. They debated for months on how this new country should select its top leader. One idea gave the job to the Senate to select our president and the other idea was the popular vote.
One group didn’t think the Senate should be trusted with the job because of the risk of corruption between the executive and legislative branches.
The second group didn’t think the popular vote should be used for three reasons, first they felt the 18th-century voters lacked the resources to be fully informed about the candidates, especially votes in rural outposts. Second, they feared a large “mob” steering the country astray and finally, they feared a populist president appealing directly to the people could command dangerous amounts of power.
Today, the first concern is not as valid, but the latter two could be true today.
After months of debate the compromise was our Electoral College.
There are currently a total of 538 electors and a candidate needs at least 270 electors to become the next president. If the vote is a tie then the president is elected by the House of Representatives and the vice-president is elected by the Senate.
The electors in each state are selected by the political parties. The candidate who wins the popular vote gets their electors appointed to vote in the Electoral College. All but Nebraska and Maine are winner takes all. The electors appointed have pledged to vote a certain way.
Only five Presidents have lost the popular vote, but won the electoral vote. The first was in 1824 when Andrew Jackson won the popular vote, but lost the electoral vote to John Quincy Adams. In 1876 history repeated itself when Democrat Samual Tilden won the popular vote but not the electoral vote so Republican Rutherford Hayes became President. Twelve years later Benjamin Harris became President though incumbent Grover Cleveland received more of the popular vote. In 2000 Democrat Al Gore won the popular vote, but Republican George W. Bush won the electoral vote, 271-266.
In the last presidential election in 2016, Hillary Clinton won in 21 states compared to Trump’s 29 states. The 21 states Clinton won gave her the larger popular vote, yet Trump’s 29 gave him 304 electoral votes, compared to 224 for Clinton.
Following the 2016 election many Democrats began calling for an end to the Electoral College and make winner of the popular vote the winner. However, such a change would give the larger cities control, that popular “mob” concern our Forefathers worried about.
Though it is not perfect, the Electoral College gives smaller states, such as Nebraska and Wyoming, a larger say in the choosing of the President of the United States.
This year’s election of electors on Nov. 3 will be hotly contested and if the popular vote doesn’t match the electoral vote there will be calls for change, however the compromise by our Forefathers was wise and should not be abandoned anytime soon.
No matter the results most importantly we need to learn to work with one another in spite of our differences no matter who our electors choose as President of the United States for the next four years.
