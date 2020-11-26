BRAD STAMAN: Enjoy the celebration

I don’t remember the year, but a photographer from the daily newspaper came out to the grade school (Lake Alice) to get a picture for the Thanksgiving newspaper. So Lori Cuttingham and I dressed up like pilgrims for our day in the spotlight.
Our day in the spotlight took readers back to 1621 when the Pilgrims, who had come over to the new world from England, wanted to celebrate their first successful harvest. They invited the local Native Americans, the Wampanoag tribe, to a three-day celebration.
The Wampanoag tribe had helped the Pilgrims make it through some tough times. They shared farming and hunting techniques, which proved vital for making this celebration possible.
The Wampanoag, which means easterners, were a proud people, good hunters and gathers.
The celebration brought two completely different groups together, the pilgrims and the Wampanoag.
They followed different faiths, spoke different languages, experienced different ways of life, but for a period of time, they ate and celebrated side by side.
They never repeated the celebration. In fact, it was not declared a national holiday when President George Washington celebrated it on Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789.
It wasn’t recognized as a national holiday until a magazine editor and author, Sarah Josepha Hale (the author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb”) began a petition to make Thanksgiving a national holiday in the late 1820s. For nearly 40 years she led the campaign and then in the middle of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday of November to be Thanksgiving.
In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday up one week. It was during the Great Depression and he wanted to give businesses an extra week of selling before Christmas. However, FDR’s move was not a popular move. In 1941 he changed Thanksgiving, setting it on the fourth Thursday of November, where it has stayed.
The tradition of football on Thanksgiving started with the Detroit Lions, who have played a football game every Thanksgiving day since 1934. The Dallas Cowboys started playing on Thanksgiving in 1966 and now we have a third game.
The official presentation of a turkey to the president each year began in 1947 under President Harry S. Truman. He and his family reportedly enjoyed the meal. President John F. Kennedy spared the 55-pound turkey, giving it back to the farm just three days before his assassination. The first president on record issuing a “pardon” to the turkey given him was President Ronald Reagan. President George H.W. Bush, in 1989, was the first to grant an official “presidential pardon” to the turkey given to him.
This year, Thanksgiving traditions have been disrupted by a pandemic. Family gatherings may be smaller, the annual Thanksgiving in the Valley has been turned into a drive-thru, but the holiday goes on. A holiday that is much more than tradition, it is a time to reflect on all we have to be thankful for.
Though we may feel like we have little to be thankful for this year, we do.
God is still on the throne. We still live in the greatest nation on earth, no matter who is in the White House, and there are a number of different places to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. If we have family, we have reasons to give thanks, even if some of those members won’t be at the table this year.
These are tough times but if we all look deep enough we should be able to find a reason to be thankful.
For Lori and I, we are probably both thankful that picture lives on only on microfilm, but it drew attention back then to a day we celebrate around the table, in front of the TV, or one of the many other traditions we Americans hold dear as we enjoy celebrating the day we set aside to remember and proclaim our thankfulness.
Happy Thanksgiving.
