BRAD STAMAN: Enjoying Christmas and family

Sixty-six percent of Americans believe in the virgin birth of Jesus. Only 46% see Christmas as mostly a religious holiday. A majority of Americans (56%) believe the religious aspect of the holiday is emphasized less today than in the past, however few are bothered by this trend. Personally, I’m bothered by that trend. There is no question the season is a great commercial holiday. Without Christmas many retail business would not stay in business. The Pew Research Center survey found 52% of Americans don’t care if the store personnel greet them with “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.” About 32% chose “Merry Christmas,” down from 46% in 2012. Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to say they prefer, “Merry Christmas.”

For Christians, Christmas is an important holiday, even though it was not celebrated by the early church. There are also a number of inconsistencies between the Biblical accounts of Jesus’ birth and our Christmas stories. For example, Jesus was not born on December 25, it is just the date chosen to celebrate his birthday. The Shepherds did arrive at the stable, which was probably a cave where the animals were kept. He spent his first night sleeping in a livestock feed trough. The shepherds did visit the night Jesus was born, but the wise men arrived much later. One interesting fact which is often overlooked is God’s chose of very ordinary people. Joseph was a young carpenter, Mary a teenager, and the shepherds were from the lower working class. The commercialization of Christmas can take the focus off the birthday celebration of Jesus, but as you open all your gifts take some time to remember the gift God gave, the gift of Jesus. Hopefully you are also spending Christmas with loved ones. For me this year, my wife and I are spending it with my oldest daughter, her husband and two of our grandchildren. Instead of cold weather, we are enjoying the warmth of Arizona. Those cold trips to Jamestown and down to Scottsbluff over the holidays will always be special because of family. This season, whether you say Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas or Happy Hanukkah I hope you spend it with family. I pray you don’t argue but enjoy your time together, and from me to you, Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Jesus.